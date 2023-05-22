Submit Release
Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) bitesize talk: How to submit a transitional trial in CTIS, Online, 15:30 - 17:00 Amsterdam time (CEST), from 21/06/2023 to 21/06/2023

We encourage event participants to submit questions related to sponsor preparedness in advance of the webinar (use code:# bt21jun).

The most popular questions submitted in advance of the event will be answered by speakers during the panel session. 

Please provide your questions between 1- 14 June 2023.

If you choose to use Slido, you consent to process your personal data as explained in the EMA Data Privacy Statement for Slido.

