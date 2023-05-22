Japanese beetle treatment in Caldwell begins

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced the treatment for Japanese beetle in select Caldwell neighborhoods is to begin this week.

ISDA received permission to treat nearly 830 properties in the residential area bordered by Lincoln Road (N), Franklin Road (S), I-84 (W) and Smeed Parkway (E). ISDA staff will supervise a licensed pest control operator during applications of the larvicide Acelepryn. The reduced risk larvicide will be applied to all grass lawns or turf, targeting eggs, grubs (beetle larva) and adult Japanese beetles.

“These beetles pose a major threat to Canyon County, one of our state’s most diverse and prosperous agricultural regions,” said Andrea Thompson, ISDA Plant Industries administrator. “ISDA is greatly appreciative of the Caldwell community’s support of the eradication program, our efforts would not be possible without the cooperation of the residents in the area.”

In 2022, 77 Japanese beetles were collected in Caldwell traps, defining an established infestation in the area. Japanese beetles are a serious pest of flowers, trees and shrubs, fruits and vegetables, field crops and turf. If not properly eliminated, Japanese beetles have potential to be destructive to Idaho’s agriculture industry.

Residents in the treatment area can prepare for the treatment by ensuring that the property is accessible to the treatment crew, removing non-stationary items from yard and by keeping all people and pets inside during the application. After the treatment, thoroughly water the lawn and grassy area to allow the larvicide to penetrate the soil. After the turf treated areas are watered and completely dry, people and pets may safely resume normal activities on the grassy area.

A second Japanese beetle treatment of the same Caldwell properties is scheduled for mid-July. All residents in the infected zone will be notified of treatments one week prior and day of the treatment.

Contact ISDA with any questions or concerns by calling (208) 332-8627. More details on Japanese beetles can be found at, https://agri.idaho.gov/main/plants/jb/.