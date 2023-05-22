Hydrogen Compressor Market Growth Insights, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2031

Hydrogen Compressor Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen compressor is a device utilized to reduce the volume of hydrogen to increase the pressure resulting in compressed hydrogen or liquid hydrogen. The compressor decreases the volume of hydrogen gas as gases are compressible, but a pump raising the pressure of a liquid allows the liquid hydrogen to be transferred elsewhere.

The hydrogen compressor market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8617

Hydrogen compressors are capable of compressing small to medium volumes of hydrogen to high pressures and depending on the application, they may even reach pressures of more than 5,000 bar (75,000 PSI). Furthermore, lubricated compression can attain discharge pressures of more than 600 bar (9,000 PSI) if oil traces are permitted in the gas, which is one of the key drivers of the hydrogen compressor market growth.

To strengthen the market position, competitors in the hydrogen compressor market have adopted key strategic moves such as collaboration, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in October 2020, Hitachi Ltd. collaborated with Toyota Motor Corporation, which will develop vehicles equipped with a hybrid system that uses powered hydrogen fuel cells and storage batteries as their source of electricity. Hence, these innovations in the automotive sectors are expected to contribute towards the hydrogen compressor market share.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8617

Top Players:

Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Burckhardt Compression AG, Fluitron, Inc, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Howden Group, IDEX Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Inc., and Nel ASA.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current hydrogen compressor market trends and future estimations of the market.

• Depending on technology type, the mechanical compressors segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2021.

• By lubricant type, the oil-based segment registered the highest revenue in 2021.

• Oil & gas segment is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific region has dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the hydrogen compressor

market forecast period.

• The key players within the hydrogen compressor market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

competitive outlook of the hydrogen compressor industry.

• In-depth hydrogen compressor market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/86a1469607b52e541fb88a7bd0ec2195