New Product Enhancements to Flourish the Video Doorbell Market Growth at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2031

Video Doorbell Market Expected to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The video doorbell market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A video doorbell is a doorbell connected to a camera. This allows to see who is at the door by using your smartphone, tablet, or other connected devices. It has 1080 full HD camera and an advanced built-in intruder alarm. It has various types of features such as microphone, motion detection, top-to-toe video, and voice assistant compatibility.

Increase in concerns about thefts and burglary have led people to use video doorbells. In addition, factors such as rise in investments in R&D activities by key market players to develop more advanced products is expected to boost the video doorbell market growth. Moreover, adoption of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in doorbell systems is on the rise, which is likely to boost the growth of the video doorbell market.

Furthermore, people are becoming aware of video doorbells as suitable options for safety and security needs, which is expected to expand the growth of the video doorbell market. Rise in penetration of the internet, along with the desire for convenience of controlling most amenities with just one click of the button is expected to promote the sales of video doorbells.

Major players have adopted product launch and acquisition as key strategies to sustain the competition and improve product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Wyze launched Video Doorbell Pro, an upgraded ultra-wide resolution that allows its users to see a wider area of their porch as well as comes with wire-free installation. This launch is likely to add enrichment to its product line. Such launches are anticipated to expand the video doorbell market.

Top Players:

ADT Inc.,, Amazon.com Inc., Arlo, ASSA ABLOY Group, Dbell Inc., LaView Eagle-Eye Technology Inc., Netvue Inc., Night Owl SP, LLC, Olive & Dove, Owlet Home LLC, Panasonic Corporation, SimpliSafe Inc., SkyBell Technologies, TP-Link Technologies Co Ltd.,, Vivint Smart Home Inc., Wyze, Zmodo.

