Nature’s Sunshine Names Kevin Herbert as Executive Vice President & President of North America

Herbert brings strong leadership, consumer packaged goods, and omni-channel experience to the company

LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., (NASDAQ: NATR) (“Nature’s Sunshine”), a leading natural health and wellness company manufacturing high-quality herbal and nutrition products, today announced that Kevin Herbert has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) & President of North America, effective June 26, 2023.



Herbert brings over twenty-five years of global experience, previously serving in executive and senior level leadership positions for a number of well-known companies, including Samsung, Borden, Hain Celestial, White Wave Foods, as well as starting his career at Procter & Gamble.

Herbert joins Nature’s Sunshine from Crossmark, where he led the transformation of their Natural Specialty Channel, delivering significant year-over-year revenue growth. In his new role, Herbert will report directly to the CEO and serve as a key member of the company’s executive committee. Kevin will be responsible for building a high-performance team focused on driving sustainable growth, expanding the company’s specialty retail and digital footprint, and building the next generation of nutrition health practitioners.

"We are pleased to have someone with Kevin’s caliber leading our North America team," said Terrence Moorehead, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "His proven track record of creating high-performing teams, building omni-channel strategies, and delivering sales growth will play an important role across the North America business."

“I am excited to join Terrence and the Nature’s Sunshine team,” said Herbert. “Nature’s Sunshine has a long history of improving people’s health and wellness. I look forward to working with the team in building upon this tradition while driving value for both customers and shareholders.”

Herbert has a Master’s Degree in Management with a concentration in Finance, Marketing and Organizational Behavior from Northwestern’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management. Kevin received his BA in Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Notre Dame, graduating summa cum laude, receiving the Hamilton Award for top marketing student.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.naturessunshine.com.

