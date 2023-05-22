Dental consumables market is estimated market is estimated to reach a market value of US$47,051.7 million by 2033: Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- As per the report by Visiongain, the Global Dental Consumables Market is valued at US$21,759.4 million in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2033.

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Dental Consumables Market 2023-2033 : Forecasts by Product (Dental Implants (Titanium, Zirconium), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Others), Dental Anesthetics (Injectable Anesthetics, Topical Anesthetics), Dental Sutures (Absorbable, Non-absorbable), Endodontics (Shaping and Cleaning Consumables, Obturation Consumables, Access Preparation Consumables), Other Consumables (Dental Splints, Dental Sealants, Bonding Agents, Dental Burs, Dental Disposables)), By End-users (Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis



Growing Strategic Collaborations to Boost Industry Growth



Strategic collaborations with regional players are essential for global companies expanding in dental consumables markets. These partnerships enable businesses to leverage local knowledge, resources, and networks, resulting in a more efficient entry and growth in new markets. In major economies such as United States both major and niche manufacturers collaborate with distribution giants such as Patterson, and Henry Schein, however such distributors which offer extensive geographical coverage do not exist in rapidly developing markets of Asia-Pacific and Africa. By partnering with local businesses, international firms can effectively navigate regional regulatory frameworks, leverage local expertise, and tap into established distribution channels. These partnerships not only enhance market penetration but also contribute to the development of cutting-edge products and services while considering local needs such as price sensitivity, ultimately benefiting both global companies and regional players in the dental consumables industry.

Has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Dental Consumables Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly burdened the medical device industry, causing a decline in the routine oral care market due to postponed or cancelled elective procedures in 2020. The NHS closed all routine, non-urgent dental care and aerosol-generating procedures ceased to minimize virus transmission risk. Major dental companies, like Dentsply Sirona and COLTENE Group, experienced sharp sales and operating losses in Q2 of 2020, with dental consumable sales dropping by up to 58.6%. Supply chain bottlenecks and reduced device production further impacted the industry. The American Dental Association predicted a 66% reduction in US dental care spending in 2020 and a 32% reduction in 2021, which led to a decrease in global dental consumables market revenue.

As the world adapted to the pandemic and safety protocols were established, the dental consumable industry experienced a rebound. The introduction of tele-dentistry and the resumption of elective procedures helped revive the market. Dental practices implemented stringent safety measures to minimize infection risks, such as enhanced sanitization, protective gear, and patient screenings. Increased public awareness of the importance of oral health and the accessibility of dental care services further contributed to the industry's recovery. Consequently, dental consumable companies saw a surge in demand and a steady increase in revenue, signalling a positive outlook for the market in the post-pandemic era.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Applications of CAD/CAM in Dental Industry

Dental procedures and associated workflows have experienced significant advancements in the last decades, leading to demand for more precise tools and consumables. The change in preference from simple handheld instruments and prefabricated fitting to the use of novel tools, such as electric handpieces, dental lasers, and CAD/CAM fittings, have benefitted the dental consumable business. In the case of implant dentistry procedures, technological advancements have improved workflows and results with the introduction of innovative mini-implants, dentures, and other prosthetics. The industry is also investing heavily in marketing and product introduction aspects. For instance, Nobel Biocare introduced its mucointegration products Xeal and TiUltra to the dental practitioners to increase its adoption in dental abutments and dental implants.

Rising Demand for Dental Cosmetic Procedures

Aesthetic procedures are increasingly opted by most of the people including those belonging to low and middle income groups. Enhanced aesthetic appeal remains to be the prominent reason for driving the adoption of dental cosmetic procedures in the middle-class group of population. Affordability of some of the dental procedures and ease of access to these procedures will continue to drive popularity of such dental procedures across the regions. Rising disposable income, improved healthcare infrastructure will further accelerate the business growth over the forecast period. According to the American Society for Plastic Surgery (ASPS), there has been a sharp surge in the number of cosmetic dental procedures after the Covid 19 pandemic and is anticipated to continue this momentum over the coming years specifically among the people between the age group 50 to 65.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Flourishing Medical Tourism

Medical tourism has recently gained considerable popularity for dental treatments. According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), a full set of dental implants offered in Mexico is affordable for Canadians and Americans without compromising quality. Furthermore, the phenomenon of medical tourism is not only limited to Latin America, with India and Southeast Asian countries emerging as major hubs of medical tourism. In the coming years, the increasing influx of patients for dental implant procedures in developing markets will provide growth opportunities for healthcare providers as well as dental implant equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Dental Consumables Market include Planmeca OY, Carestream Dental LLC, Envista, Dentsply Sirona, GC Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Straumann Holdings AG, ZimVie, 3M, Patterson Companies, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Coltene Holding AG. Global companies are trying to attain category leadership through organic and inorganic growth strategies, including M&A, Spin-offs, Multi-brand approaches, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launches. For example, Danaher has separated its entire dental portfolio of major brands, such as Kerr Dental, Ormco, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct, etc., by creating a separate public company Envista.

Recent Developments

On 6th April 2023, Henry Schein, Inc. completed the acquisition of a majority ownership stake of Biotech Dental S.A.S., a rapidly growing provider of dental implants, clear aligners, and innovative digital dental software based in Salon-de-Provence, France.

On 17th May 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation acquired Osteogenics Biomedical Inc, Allotech LLC and OBI Biologics, Inc.

