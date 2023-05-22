BURGERFI CELEBRATES GRAND REOPENING IN AVON
One of the nation’s fastest-growing chains brings premium fast-casual dining concept to AvonAVON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), celebrated the reopening of its newest franchise restaurant in Avon, CT on May 18th. The restaurant, owned by franchisees Mayura Boosa and Vasavi Veerina, is located at 380 W. Main St., Suite B-3, Avon, CT 06001.
“Our team of highly trained and motivated individuals is thrilled to bring back the fresh and delicious flavors of BurgerFi to our community,” shared Mayura Boosa and Vasavi Veerina Owners of the Avon BurgerFi. “Coming from a strong family business background and being an IT professional, I felt motivated to become a business owner and serve my community. I’ve resided in Manchester for more than 15 years and was inspired to make a positive impact locally. BurgerFi has been a favorite dining spot for my daughter and me. After the pandemic, I saw an opportunity to give back through this business. Growing up in a culture that emphasized organic and healthy food, I found BurgerFi aligned with my beliefs, so I am delighted to share the brand with others.”
The Avon BurgerFi will be led by General Manager Mathew Nesheim. He brings six years of managerial experience specifically in running BurgerFi. The Avon store has undergone a refresh to feature the brand’s clean and modern aesthetic. Other updates include a Freestyle Coke machine, new kiosks, and the latest POS system.
Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. Other favorites include the VegeFi® Burger, Fi’ed Chicken Sandwich and Frozen Custard Desserts. BurgerFi also offers a Vegan Multigrain Bun, Udi’s® gluten-free buns, and a Green Style (lettuce) bun option to better serve its varied customer base.
The Avon BurgerFi features 3,167 sq. ft. along with outdoor patio seating. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and online ordering for pickup or delivery via the BurgerFi App and website. The app is available through the App Store or Google Play.
“As a small business owner, the support and patronage of our community fuels our passion and drive to deliver the best dining experience possible. Seeing familiar faces, building relationships, and being a part of our customers' lives is what makes being a small business owner truly special,” added Boosa. “We’re dedicated to creating a space where people can come together, enjoy great food, and feel a sense of belonging. We want to build a partnership with our community, and we are incredibly grateful for their trust and support.”
For more information about BurgerFi, including menu and locations, visit www.BurgerFi.com. You can also follow the Avon BurgerFi on Facebook @BurgerFiAvon.
About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives.
BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year.
To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.
