End of the Year Awards Reception Celebrating Hillsborough County Student Athletes.

Student Athlete Winners with Dale Swope, Angela Rodante and Karina Perez Ilic Female Coach of the Year Shannon Aitken of Steinbrenner High School with Dale Swope, Angela Rodante and Karina Perez Ilic Male Coach of the Year Hayden Simmons of Spoto High School with Dale Swope, Angela Rodante, Karina Perez Ilic and Coach Earl Garcia

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Awards Reception took place on May 17 at the offices of Swope, Rodante P.A. in Ybor City, 1234 E. 5th Avenue, Tampa, 33605. This annual event is a celebratory reception in honor of our monthly Student Athlete Winners, and to recognize coaching excellence in Hillsborough County.

The Award Reception was highlighted by Keynote Speaker Caleb Campbell. As a former Army Officer, Captain of West Point’s football team, and NFL linebacker, he has faced adversity on and off the field. He knows firsthand the pressures to succeed and the toll it can have on one’s emotional and mental wellbeing. We were honored to have him share his inspirational and motivating story.

The MVP of the school year award was presented to Abigail Beckton of Spoto High School. Coaches Shannon Aitken of Steinbrenner High School and Hayden Simmons of Spoto High School were awarded as coaches of the year. Local student athletes, coaches, and business and community leaders attended the celebration. In addition to the awards presented, each student winner was awarded $1,000 to continue their educational efforts.

Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award recognized student athletes each month with the Student Athlete of the Month Award.

Winning students this school year were:

• September: Tatum Pope, Sickles High School

• October: Abigail Beckton, Sumner High School

• November: Taylor Kentish, Middleton High School

• December: David Brown, Tampa Bay Technical High School

• January: Anthony Montoya, Leto High School

• February: Logan Young, Bloomingdale High School

• March: Bella Rodrigues, Robinson High School

• April: Melody Womack, Bloomingdale High School

• May: Christopher Morgan, Alonso High School

Founded in 2011, the Swope, Rodante Vanguard Award program is proud to honor local students and coaches who work with integrity and dedication in an effort to have a positive impact on our community. For more information, please visit https://www.vanguardinjuryattorneys.com/student-athlete/