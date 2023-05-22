Unleashing the Power of Psychology: How Dr. Meleeka Clary Revolutionized Filmmaking
EINPresswire.com/ -- For generations, filmmaking has been a powerful tool to communicate stories, express emotions, and explore the depths of the human experience. Little did we know, however, that the key to unlocking the full potential of this art form could be found in the field of psychology. In her new film "Three Corners of Deception," Dr. Meleeka Clary's revolutionary approach to filmmaking combines the power of psychology and the works of art.
"Three Corners of Deception" is a film about how a college law professor and an attorney fell in love over a Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend, then married shortly after. When their marriage ends hastily after a year, the custody battle of the children turns into a judicial deception where the judges, lawyers, and law enforcement officers showcase favoritism in the court system.
"It was important to tell this story so that people learn their constitutional rights as a civilian," Clary states. "Often, people lose their cases because judges and legal advisors abuse their power. Instead of being partial and fair to the evidence provided in the courtroom, they honor the good ol' boy network. I wanted people to understand their rights to appeal in the court system, so they don't get taken advantage of by not knowing the law."
Dr. Meleeka is a multifaceted individual whose unique background as a clinical psychologist and criminal justice paralegal has dramatically impacted her filmmaking abilities. Her expertise in both fields has brought an innovative and creative perspective to her projects. Her vast knowledge of the human mind and legal system has enabled her to craft captivating and thought-provoking stories. Her innovative techniques and groundbreaking research have unlocked a powerful and creative tool that has changed how filmmakers approach their craft.
"Some people are excellent actors," Clary states. "Psychology helps me understand and shape people's personalities and behaviors. Since some are hands-on learners, acting out a script can be another way to rewire learned behaviors."
Released in selective theaters in seven states in 2021, "Three Corners of Deception" has garnered over 74 recognitions in the film festival circuits. Her team is looking to release the film publicly this year.
In addition to offering free counseling services, Dr. Meleeka Clary is a TV personality with her self-titled show on Bold Brave TV. Her unique platform helps people mentally by allowing guests to share their testimonies and how their experiences shaped their lives. Having seen and heard so many people's stories, Dr. Clary uses her knowledge to present actionable advice and resources that viewers can utilize to help improve their lives.
Dr. Meleeka Clary is a true example of how having multiple skill sets can be used to make a positive difference. Her unique background has allowed her to create a fantastic platform that helps people to process their emotions and cope with trauma and adversity. She exemplifies how exceptional skills and experiences can create a powerful message of hope and healing. For more information, visit www.drmeleekaclary.com.
