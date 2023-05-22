Harvest Hosts Launches New Video Series as a Celebration of the RV Community
By partnering with brands such as Grech RV, Lippert, Pilot Flying J, & Battle Born Batteries the series includes a variety of RV topics presented by real RVers.
The Adventure Series is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the best of the RV lifestyle and inspire our audience to explore the great outdoors.”VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts, the premier membership program connecting RVers with unique and memorable experiences, is proud to announce the launch of its latest project: the Harvest Hosts Adventure Series. The Adventure Series is a video campaign aimed at inspiring and educating RV enthusiasts and new travelers by showcasing the beauty of the outdoors and the fun of RV travel.
The Adventure Series will consist of a series of well-produced videos featuring trusted creators sharing inspirational stories about the RV lifestyle. The videos will cover a wide range of topics, including budgeting and meal planning, boondocking, RV renovations, and celebrating holidays on the road.
The new YouTube series will cover a range of interests and styles of camping. Some content will focus on the experience you can have at a Harvest Hosts location including cooking, beer, and beverage reviews as well as dive into the stories about host locations. The series will also feature campground reviews, outdoor activities, RV renovation tips, and even feature stops at Brit Stops locations to showcase travel overseas. With such a diverse range of personalities, Harvest Hosts' Adventure Series promises to provide its audience with an incredible array of content catering to all interests.
"The Adventure Series is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase the best of the RV lifestyle and inspire our audience to explore the great outdoors. We're proud to partner with industry leaders Grech RV, Lippert, Pilot Flying J, and Battle Born Batteries, to bring viewers a collection of high-quality videos that highlight the joys of RV travel," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "The intent is to expand the RV community's reach and provide valuable insights into the RV lifestyle for both new and seasoned travelers."
The Adventure Series is a celebration of the RV community, showcasing the best of RV travel, and inspiring others to hit the road and explore all that the great outdoors has to offer.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,800 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. HarvestHosts’ latest offerings include CampersCard, which provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts and benefits for campers, and CampScanner, which connects campers with sold out campgrounds. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com, www.camperscard.com, and www.campscanner.com; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS and Android.
Episode 1 | The Adventure Series