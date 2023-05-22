Submit Release
Vice Chairman of 13th CPPCC and Director of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office to visit Macao

MACAU, May 22 - The Vice Chairman of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, will be in Macao for a four-day visit from 23-26 May.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today sent his warmest welcome and regards to Mr Xia on behalf of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). He said the MSAR Government would make proper arrangements for the visit and wished it every success.

