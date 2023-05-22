Automotive Coatings Market Size by Resin Type, Vehicle Type, Technology, Coat Type, Region and Forecast, 2023-2032

Global Automotive Coatings Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ”Automotive Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) by Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder Coating, and UV-Cured Coating), by Coat Type (Clear coat, Basecoat, Primer, and E-Coat) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global automotive coatings market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period. Our research teams have used various secondary resources and directories such as industrial databases, journals, magazines, primary resources coupled with industry oriented measures, which include industry-related expert interviews to obtain key information and valuables that makes it an asset for players in the market.

Key market players in this sector involve BASF, PPG Industries, Kansai Paints, Nippon Paints, AkzoNobel, Arkema SA, Beckers Group, Berger Paints, Clariant AG, Solvay, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The global automotive coatings market is segmented based on resin type, vehicle type, technology, coat type, and geography. By type, it is classified into polyurethane, epoxy, and acrylic. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. By technology, the market is segmented into solvent-borne, water-borne, powder coatings, and UV cured coatings. By coat-type, the market is segmented into clear coat, basecoat, primer, and e-coat. Geographically, the automotive coatings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, along with estimations and dynamics through 2023-2032, which will help identify prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped as per individual market revenue.

Region-wise and country-wise automotive coatings market conditions have been comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Key players of the automotive coatings market have been listed.

This study evaluates a competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation of the automotive coatings market within the market has been provided.

