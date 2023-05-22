Recycled Carbon Fiber Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State and Future Outlook

Increasing demand for lightweight materials and products from end-users is a key factor driving recycled carbon fiber market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 126.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.7%, Market Trends – Increasing collaboration between market participants and end-use industries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the most recent market intelligence report, "Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market", is to provide the intended audience with essential details about the global keyword industry. The report provides in-depth analysis of the variables influencing the growth of the industry as well as the Recycled Carbon Fiber market. The advantages and disadvantages of the pandemic for the Recycled Carbon Fiber business are covered in great length in the paper. Due to supply chain interruptions and economic unpredictability, the dynamics of the Recycled Carbon Fiber business have shifted. The most significant geographic and market segmental effects of the pandemic are examined in the paper. In light of this, Emergen Research's report on the Recycled Carbon Fiber Market is a comprehensive compilation of the most crucial market factors, including product offerings by key players, a wide range of applications for these products, key market segments, key competitors, company profile, pricing strategy, production capacity, revenue generation strategy, technological advancement, etc.

The global recycled carbon fiber market size reached USD 126.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on the development of alternative technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels, and others that effectively utilize natural resources and aid in power generation is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth.Carbon fiber is a versatile material that is extensively used across end-use industries. Increasing demand can be mainly attributed to its ability to substitute prominent materials including steel, and others. In addition, carbon fiber is lightweight as well as strong, and therefore, it is used in the manufacturing of specialized, and high-performance products like aircraft, racing cars, and others. Prominent end-use industries are continuously engaged in the reutilization of carbon fiber as it significantly reduces their operating costs. Moreover, with increasing focus on the reduction of materials entering landfills recycling or reutilization procedures become even more critical.

Increasing collaboration with prominent market participants plays a major role in driving the market growth. For instance, on May 3, 2022, Cannon Ergos, a leading manufacturer of technologies & processing equipment, and a part of Cannon Group, headquartered in Italy, Europe, announced a collaboration with Boeing, a leading manufacturer, and service provider of commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems, based in Illinois, U.S. to mold thermoplastic composite aircraft sidewall panels using recycled carbon fiber. Recovery and reutilization of carbon fiber waste generated during production processes across end-use industries are economically viable and support the implementation of frameworks by international authorities, for instance, Europe’s Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC focuses on the emission of industrial waste and its disposal to landfills. In addition, it also aligns with the targets set by Europe’s Circular Economy Package for sustainable production practices.

The global Recycled Carbon Fiber market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Recycled Carbon Fiber market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, Carbon Conversions, Shocker Composites, LLC, Procotex, Alpha Recycling Composites, Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (CFR), Vartega Inc., ZOLTEK Corporation, CATACK-H, Elevated Materials, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvolysis segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Solvolysis process is the next-generation carbon fiber recycling technology that offers the recovery of chemical products from the polymer as well as the recovery of high-grade carbon fiber with minimal degradation. Increasing demand from the construction industry, and rising awareness among end-users regarding various benefits of utilizing processes such as solvolysis to extract carbon fiber, are major factors driving the growth of this segment. Carbon fiber materials play a critical role in the construction industry. This is primarily attributed to their exceptional physical and mechanical properties such as high compression and shear strength, flexibility, and others. Therefore, they are extensively used in preventing cracks in building structures. Moreover, their enhanced capabilities to withstand extreme temperatures enable industry professionals to replace steel with carbon fiber.

Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the automotive industry and wide availability of various grades of chopped recycled carbon fiber from prominent market participants such as ZOLTEK Corporation, and others play a crucial role in driving this segment’s growth. Chopped recycled carbon fiber offers various material properties such as low density, high strength, dimensional stability, and low thermal expansion. In addition, it also provides significant cost savings for manufacturers. Therefore, demand for chopped recycled carbon fiber is rising and this is going to continue throughout the forecast period.

Marine segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2021. Significant investments by prominent market participants is a major factor contributing to the growth of this segment. Carbon fiber composites will make the next generation of yachts, cruisers, and racing vessels lighter and stronger. Tough, long-lasting carbon composite materials withstand the rigors of marine environments. In addition, carbon fiber\'s high specific stiffness lends itself well to use in applications such as masts, hulls, and propellers. The end result is improved fuel efficiency in end products and cost-effectiveness in the marine manufacturing process.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Processes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Pyrolysis

Solvolysis

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber

Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Automotive

Civil Engineering

Marine

Sporting Goods

Pressure Vessels

Oil & Gas

Others

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

