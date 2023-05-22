MDC hosting orientation on June 10 for Missouri Master Naturalist program in Kansas City area

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Osage Trails Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists will hold an orientation session for people interested in serving conservation as trained volunteers. The session will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

The training classes to qualify for the Missouri Master Naturalists program will be held from Aug. 1 to Nov. 7. The orientation on June 10 will cover what to expect for the training classes and the upcoming syllabus. Applications will be available at the session. Interested parties can also send an email to osagetrailstraining@gmail.com for and application if they are unable to attend the orientation.

Missouri Master Naturalists participate in a community-based natural resource education and volunteer program. Sometimes they assist with MDC research or habitat improvement projects. They often serve at education or special event programs. Participants take special training about ecology and conservation. Master naturalist chapters provide a corps of well-informed volunteers to serve nature and natural resources in their community in partnership with MDC. They elect their own officers for chapter business and they hold social events. The master naturalist program is sponsored by MDC and University of Missouri Extension.

At the orientation session, MDC’s statewide coordinator and local chapter members will share their experiences with the program, discuss partnerships, and highlight how the program benefits conservation in Missouri. Training for the program involves both classroom and field sessions.

To register for the orientation and to learn more about the chapter’s training and programs, visit Missouri Master Naturalist ~ your key to discovering the natural Missouri! | Osage Trails Chapter. To learn more contact Courtney Green, MDC conservation educator, at Courtney.Green@mdc.mo.gov or by calling 816-759-7300.