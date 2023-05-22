AG Jackley Joins Letter Urging Congressional Passage of Illicit Xylazine Act

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, May 22, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 38 other Attorneys General in asking Congressional Leadership to pass the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act.

Xylazine is a veterinary medication used to sedate and relieve pain in animals. But when mixed with opioids with fentanyl, it can be become dangerous when used by humans.

“Xylazine has started to be discovered in some fentanyl tests that have been conducted recently in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “That means this new threat has now reached our communities and our state.”

Attorneys general from others states and territories who signed the letter were from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The letter to the Congressional Leadership was sent on behalf of the participating Attorneys General by the National Association of Attorneys General. More information can be found here: https://www.naag.org/press-releases/attorneys-general-call-on-congress-to-pass-the-combating-illicit-xylazine-act/.

-30-