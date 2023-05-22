Rapid Growth and Technological Advancements Propel the U.S. Fundus Camera Market to New Heights

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. fundus camera market was valued at $124.56 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $191.76 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The Fundus Camera market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has been a major driving factor for the market's expansion.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements have played a crucial role in the growth of the Fundus Camera market. The introduction of digital fundus cameras has revolutionized the field by providing higher resolution imaging, better diagnostic capabilities, and enhanced patient comfort.

Rising Aging Population: The global aging population has contributed to the growth of the Fundus Camera market. Age-related eye diseases, such as AMD, are more prevalent among older individuals, leading to increased demand for early detection and monitoring of these conditions.

Increasing Awareness and Screening Programs: Growing awareness about the importance of regular eye examinations and early detection of eye diseases has fueled the demand for Fundus Cameras. Government initiatives and screening programs focused on eye health have also played a significant role in driving market growth.

Emerging Markets: The Fundus Camera market has witnessed substantial growth in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about eye health in these regions have contributed to market expansion.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16435

Market Segmentation:

Type of Camera:

a. Mydriatic Fundus Cameras: These cameras require the use of dilating eye drops to enlarge the pupil for capturing images of the retina.

b. Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras: These cameras can capture images of the retina without the need for pupil dilation, providing a more convenient and comfortable experience for patients.

c. Hybrid Fundus Cameras: These cameras combine both mydriatic and non-mydriatic capabilities, offering flexibility in different clinical settings.

Imaging Modalities:

a. Standalone Fundus Cameras: These cameras are independent devices dedicated solely to capturing fundus images.

b. Handheld Fundus Cameras: These portable devices are lightweight and offer flexibility in capturing fundus images, especially in remote or mobile settings.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: Fundus Cameras are extensively used in hospitals and clinics for routine eye examinations, diagnosis, and monitoring of eye diseases.

b. Ophthalmic Centers: Specialized ophthalmic centers and eye clinics often utilize Fundus Cameras for comprehensive eye evaluations and disease management.

c. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These centers may employ Fundus Cameras for pre-operative assessments and post-operative follow-up of eye surgeries.

d. Others: Fundus Cameras may also be used in research institutes, academic institutions, and military healthcare facilities.

Application:

a. Diabetic Retinopathy: Fundus Cameras are widely employed for screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of diabetic retinopathy, a common complication of diabetes.

b. Glaucoma: Fundus Cameras aid in the assessment of optic nerve health and the progression of glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible vision loss.

c. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD): Fundus Cameras assist in the evaluation and monitoring of AMD, a degenerative condition affecting the central part of the retina.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16435

COVID-19 outbreak:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the fundus camera market as most of the hospitals are not operating outpatients due to COVID-19. There is implementation of lockdown in many countries. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on patients with chronic disorders. Hence to avoid COVID-19 virus infection spread and risk for patients many of the ophthalmic clinics were temporarily closed and access restricted to non-essential care. In addition, wave of COVID-19 spread created a burden on hospitals, resulting in delayed medical services.

Competitive Landscape:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Optovue, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

Optos plc (part of Nikon Corporation)

CenterVue SpA (a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG)

Optomed Oy

Kowa Company Ltd.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

