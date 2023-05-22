Maine DOE’s Joshua Schmidt Named Outstanding Achievement in Instructional Technology by UMaine

Joshua Schmidt is the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Achievement in Instructional Technology Award from the collaborative program in Instructional Technology and the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development.

Joshua is a MLTI Ambassador with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) (MLTI stands for Maine Learning Technology Initiative). This two-year distinguished educator role allows him to provide instructional coaching and professional learning to educators all over the state. As a member of the MLTI 2.0 team, Joshua has been working on creating asynchronous professional development videos, trainings on new resources, individual teacher support, and even a new podcast, Teaching with Tech. Joshua also loves to use the new skills from his instructional technology program to bring more computational thinking and STEAM-based strategies to schools and classrooms.

Prior to his work at the DOE, Joshua was a middle school math teacher at China Middle School for five years. He helped create their 3D printing program and led the professional development and data committee along with being a team leader for two years. Before teaching in Maine, Joshua taught in South Dakota for seven years, where he worked closely with TIE (Technology and Innovation in Education). His work with customized learning and data-informed practices gave him the opportunity to present twice at the National Customized Learning Summit, which helped lead him to Maine.

When he’s not working, Joshua loves to spend time with his wonderful wife, Krista, and their energetic three-year-old, Corrin.

This writeup was written by the UMaine College of Education and Human Development.