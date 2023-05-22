Important Representation from EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Research Assistant Specialist Cansu Koltak represented EMU at “International Prosthetics and Orthotics Congress” organized by International Society of Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO) in every two years and this year organized for the 19th time in the city of Guagalajara in Mexico. In the congress which was attended by practitioners, physiotherapists, prosthetics and orthotics experts, biomedical engineers and various other occupational groups from 28 different countries, Specialist Physiotherapist Cansu Koltak presented the research findings of “Effects on Insoles on Pain, Foot Posture and Plantar Pressure in Children with Felaxible Flatfoot – On Year Follow-up” and “Comparison of Balance and Gait Speed Between Transtibial Prosthetic Users with Pic Lock and Vacuum Assisted Suspension Systems” carried out by EMU Health Sciences Faculty Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yasin Yurt.

Reflecting her opinion following the 4-day long congress, Specialist Physiotherapist Cansu Koltak said: “The prostheses-orthoses technology has undergone a great change thanks to new applications, sensors and artificial intelligence developed recently. Prostheses and orthoses can now be made lighter, more comfortable and more natural looking. In addition, 3D printing technology enables the customization and cost-effectiveness of prosthetics and orthoses. The development of these technologies helps to improve the quality of life of prosthetic and orthotic wearers by making their lives more active, more independent and more comfortable. It is a source of pride to have the Prosthesis, Orthosis and Biomechanics Center operating under EMU Health Sciences Faculty which applies a vast majority of the practices that are currently being internationally applied. We will continue our efforts to advance with the developing technology and to offer the best to our patients”.