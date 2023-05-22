Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,869 in the last 365 days.

EMU Faculty of Architecture Held Honour and High Honour Certificate Ceremony

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture, held the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Honour and High Honour Certificate and Award Ceremony. Approximately 100 students received certificates at a ceremony held at the EMU Activity Center.

The ceremony started with an art exhibition by PgD student Enar Sayatova and a music performance by undergraduate students Hayri E. Durmuş and Amir Hesam Falah Davoodi. In her opening speech, Prof. Dr. Rafooneh M. Sani, the Chair of the Department of Architecture, Faculty of Architecture, highlighted that the Department of Architecture has two important accreditations, NAAB (The National Architectural Accrediting Board) and MIAK (Architectural Accreditation Board), and emphasized that these accreditations prove that the department is the best among the architecture departments on the island and within the region.

Prof. Dr. Resmiye A. Atun, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, emphasized the challenging times due to recent earthquakes and expressed the value of being involved in such an organization with the students. Prof. Dr. Atun congratulated all the students at the end of her speech.

Rector of EMU Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that the students receive high quality education at the Department of Architecture with the accreditations it holds, which meet world standards. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also emphasized the importance of receiving high quality education and congratulated the students on their achievements. After the opening speeches, the successful students were presented with their achievement certificates by Prof. Dr. Hocanın, Prof. Dr. Atun, Prof. Dr. Sani, and the faculty members.

You just read:

EMU Faculty of Architecture Held Honour and High Honour Certificate Ceremony

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more