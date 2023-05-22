EMU Faculty of Architecture Held Honour and High Honour Certificate Ceremony

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Architecture, Department of Architecture, held the 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester Honour and High Honour Certificate and Award Ceremony. Approximately 100 students received certificates at a ceremony held at the EMU Activity Center.

The ceremony started with an art exhibition by PgD student Enar Sayatova and a music performance by undergraduate students Hayri E. Durmuş and Amir Hesam Falah Davoodi. In her opening speech, Prof. Dr. Rafooneh M. Sani, the Chair of the Department of Architecture, Faculty of Architecture, highlighted that the Department of Architecture has two important accreditations, NAAB (The National Architectural Accrediting Board) and MIAK (Architectural Accreditation Board), and emphasized that these accreditations prove that the department is the best among the architecture departments on the island and within the region.

Prof. Dr. Resmiye A. Atun, Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, emphasized the challenging times due to recent earthquakes and expressed the value of being involved in such an organization with the students. Prof. Dr. Atun congratulated all the students at the end of her speech.

Rector of EMU Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that the students receive high quality education at the Department of Architecture with the accreditations it holds, which meet world standards. Prof. Dr. Hocanın also emphasized the importance of receiving high quality education and congratulated the students on their achievements. After the opening speeches, the successful students were presented with their achievement certificates by Prof. Dr. Hocanın, Prof. Dr. Atun, Prof. Dr. Sani, and the faculty members.