Honour and High Honour Ceremony Held at EMU Interior Architecture Department

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Architecture, Interior Architecture Department organized an Honour and High Honour certificate ceremony for 2021-2022 Academic Year Spring Semester and 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. Held together with the student project exhibition themed “Tiny House”, the ceremony took place at MASDER building in Famagusta Walled City. Apart from the academic staff members and the students of Interior Architecture Department, families of the students also attended the event.

The ceremony commenced with an opening speech delivered by the Chair of Interior Architecture Department Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afet Coşkun. Congratulating the students for their success and emphasizing that the students who are entitled to receive the certificate are those who have these characteristics, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Coşkun stated that the Department of Interior Architecture always aims to educate students who are contemporary, understanding, environmentally conscious, in pursuit of innovation, curious, thinking, inquiring, hungry for knowledge, ready to learn, keeping human health and life at the center, closely following technology and informatics, and thinking safety in the foreground. Attending the event and always supporting the Interior Architecture Department’s activities, Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Resmiye Alpar Atun and Vice Deans Prof. Dr. Asu Tozan and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nevter Zafer Cömert congratulated the Department of Interior Architecture and its students.

During the digital exhibition held with the contribution of research assistant Berkay Ergür, EMU Interior Architecture Department, Interior Architecture Design Studio III students shared and presented their projects that they carried out with their course organizers, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Banu Tevfikler Çavuşoğlu, Dr. Eliz Erdenizci, senior instructor Melek Erçakıca Kemaneci, research assistant Oytun Kayan and Mahsa Ghafouri.

The ceremony aimed to present the certificates to the students who were successful and deserved to receive certificates, and to underline once again the powerful role of interior design in human life, especially in these difficult times when one could not leave the houses during the pandemic or enter the houses due to earthquakes.

In a statement released by the Department of Interior Architecture, it was stated that, in addition to the preference of the tiny house, which is the project theme, as a philosophy of life, the small house emerged as an alternative living space that allows safe living following the recent Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake disaster. The statement also included: “Tiny houses are at the center of the solidarity network in order to meet the urgent need for shelter. The need for functional interior solutions in order to meet the right to a reliable life of many earthquake survivors in search of a living space highlights the important role of the interior architect in natural disasters that are effective today”.