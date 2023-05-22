EMU Intellectual Property Rights Research and Application Center Organised a Seminar Titled “Geographical Indication in the Context of Halloumi”

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Intellectual Property Rights Research and Application Center (FIMAUM), organized a seminar on "Geographical Indication in the Context of Halloumi." This first event following the cooperation protocol signed between EMU FIMAUM and the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Industry (KTSO) on 2 May, 2023, commenced with an opening speech by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arzu Alibaba, the Chair of EMU FIMAUM.

In her speech, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alibaba explained that they have established EMU FIMAUM together with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hakan Bilgeç and Assist. Prof. Dr. Emine Koçano Rodoslu to ensure the implementation, dissemination, and development of intellectual property rights. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Alibaba stated that they also aim to raise awareness among the relevant sectors of society about the nature, significance, and protection of these rights, thereby fostering the establishment and advancement of a culture of intellectual and industrial property rights within the community.

Following the opening speech, Kemal Öztürk, agricultural engineer and officer in charge of the Certification Unit at KTSO, provided information about what geographical indication is, its types, and its importance. He also informed the participants about the registration of Halloumi as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) within the European Union. At the end of the seminar, Kemal Öztürk was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hakan Bilgeç, the Vice Dean of the Faculty of Law at EMU. The event, attended by a large number of students, concluded with the participants being offered samples of halloumi and traditional village buns.