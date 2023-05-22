Parliamentary secretary’s statement on Anti-Racism Awareness Week

CANADA, May 22 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, has released the following statement in recognition of Anti-Racism Awareness Week:

“Anti-Racism Awareness Week, from May 22-26, 2023, is an opportunity for British Columbians to learn about B.C.’s diverse culture and history, and to consider how they can help fight discrimination, racism and hate – not just this week, but every day of the year. Racism has no place in B.C. and by joining together to be champions for equity, we can make B.C. a better, more inclusive place for everyone.

“There are many ways for individuals to learn more and to get involved in addressing racism and discrimination in their local communities. The Resilience BC Anti-racism Network provides educational opportunities, tools and resources for their communities.

“Our schools are making important changes to help fight racism and discrimination. Earlier this year, we launched the K-12 Anti-Racism Action Plan to put tools and resources into the hands of parents, teachers and students to better equip them to be active agents of change in their communities.

“Government is also tackling systemic racism through legislation. Introduced in 2022, the Anti-Racism Data Act makes it possible to collect race-based data to help identify gaps and barriers to accessing government programs and services. The next step is to build on this historic act by introducing broader anti-racism legislation in 2024, which will hold government accountable for addressing racism and discrimination. This summer, the public will be invited to participate in an online questionnaire that will help inform the new legislation.

“Please join me in celebrating Anti-Racism Awareness Week by finding your own way to help address racism. Whether it’s challenging a discriminatory practice in your organization or talking at the dinner table about different cultures and perspectives, together we can make B.C. a more equitable and fair place for everyone.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Anti-Racism Data Act passed in 2022, visit: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/

To learn more about the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network, visit: https://www.resiliencebc.ca