New York Department of State Announces Clinton County & Town of Ausable Awarded More Than $61,000 in State Matching Funds as a Result of Taxpayer Savings Achieved in 2021

The New York Department of State today announced that Clinton County and the Town of Ausable will receive $61,391.70 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2021. The funding is provided through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, which provides a one-time match of county and local government taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects. It is expected that these local government savings will be realized each year as the Town and County continue their collaboration.

“The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative encourages and incentivizes local governments to work together to find shared, streamlined services that save taxpayer dollars,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “These matching funds for Clinton County and the Town of Ausable build on the significant progress we’ve made through this program to make local government more efficient and put money back in the pockets of middle-class families.”

As part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), Clinton County and the Town of Ausable partnered on a Shared Service project to assist with Assessment Services. The project allowed Ausable and Clinton County to enter into a municipal cooperation agreement to designate an employee of the County Real Property Tax Service to provide assessment services for the town. The Town is paying the County a scaled fee per parcel contained in the final assessment roll. As a result of this partnership, Clinton County and the Town of Ausable were able to achieve a total of $61,391.70 in taxpayer savings in 2021.

This is not the first CWSSI award for shared assessment services for Clinton County. A 2017 CWSSI plan coordinated assessment services between the County and the City of Plattsburgh resulted in nearly $90,000 in state funding being split by the County and City. Since the inception of the CWSSI program, Clinton County and its partner municipalities have received a combined $923,463.25 in grant funding for 10 approved projects.

Senator Dan Stec said, “The shared services initiative is working. Because of their partnership, AuSable and Clinton County are saving taxpayers money and maintaining essential projects. The matching funds announced today by the Department of State will be crucial in helping these projects and trends continue.”

Mike Zurlo, Clinton County Administrator, said, “I am very pleased that Clinton County was able to collaborate and develop an initiative with Town of AuSable in an effort to save our taxpayers money while creating efficiencies in our services throughout the county. We are grateful for the Governor’s commitment to the north county in continuing the match for savings. Clinton County will continue brainstorming ideas with local leaders for future savings.”

Ausable Town Supervisor Sandy Senecal said, “The Town of AuSable is very appreciative of the opportunity to participate in the Shared Service program over the years it has enable us to purchase needed equipment and services. We take pride in our ability to work with our adjoining Towns and our County to save money and better serve our communities.”

About The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative Program

The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state. Over the last five years, the CWSSI program has supported over 100 shared services projects in 33 counties, generating nearly $37.5 million in savings to local governments and taxpayers. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place.

Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.