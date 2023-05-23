Substance Law Professional Corp. Offers Legal Expertise in Cannabis & MSB Canada
We worked closely with Harrison for a review of the Cannabis Act such that a legal opinion could be drafted related to a unique business venture. He was great to work with.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive legal support is crucial for Canadian businesses dealing in AGCO matters and wants to ensure they comply with laws and regulations specified by the government. For instance, a cannabis lawyer will keep himself up-to-date about new developments in cannabis and ensure his clients' paperwork and other compliance requirements are in line with the law. In addition, they undertake comprehensive evaluations of companies' current operations to ensure compliance with AGCO rules, identify possible difficulties, and give proactive solutions. Therefore, many Canadian entities dealing in AGCO matters, such as importing vapes into Canada or any other regulated substance, consult legal firms like Substance Law Professional Corporation to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and achieve success in their respective industries.
"We worked closely with Harrison for a review of the Cannabis Act such that a legal opinion could be drafted related to a unique business venture. He was great to work with, thorough in his review, diligent to ensure my co-founder and I understood the issues, and finally drafted a robust opinion useful for us and our stakeholders. I recommend him to anyone seeking advice in the cannabis or other fields he works in." - Josh Curlett, Google Reviews.
There are various instances when consulting an experienced lawyer becomes essential, especially for those starting a new business in Canada. For instance, those planning to start a money service business (MSB) must register with FINTRAC (Financial Intelligence Unit of Canada), established to prevent money laundering and illegal financing in Canada. And that's where a professional legal firm helps clients understand the requirements and documentation required for acquiring an MSB license in Canada. For example, Substance Law Professional Corp. offers legal counsel and information for those interested in becoming an MSB-licensed entity.
Similarly, those planning to sell vaping products, e-cigarettes, and related substances in Canada will need to acquire the status of a Vaping Prescribed Person. This license allows businesses to import vaping items and substances duty-paid. In addition, the federal government regulates vaping, and businesses must adhere to different provincial laws to avoid legal ramifications. Those new to business can find it challenging to organize the documents and paperwork necessary to submit to Canada Revenue Agency, which provides the license to become a vaping-prescribed person. This license enables businesses to import, sell, and manufacture vaping substances in Canada. Therefore, contacting an experienced attorney in substances, vaping products, and cannabis can help understand the laws and regulations for these times and form a legal entity in compliance with federal and provincial laws. For instance, Harrison Jordan, a vaping lawyer at Substance Law Professional Corporation, offers valuable guidance and assistance in vaping business registration, importing, and selling vaping products in Canada.
Substance Law Professional Corporation is a Toronto-based law firm specializing in Canadian legal matters about tobacco, liquor, vaping, and other regulated industries. Its practice areas include AGCO, psychedelics, NFT, crypto, and MSB. Over the years, it has helped numerous clients with matters such as legal counsel, meeting regulations, and license acquisition.
