Roberta Metsola in Chisinau: ‘Europa este Moldova. Moldova este Europa’

“Europa este Moldova. Moldova este Europa,” the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, addressed Moldovans in Romanian when she visited the Moldovan capital Chisinau on 21 May.

Metsola joined Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the European Moldova Assembly rally that gathered 70,000 people who support Moldova’s European path. 

“We are here to confirm your European choice, to support your choice to join the European Union as a Member State, to underline that your rights deserve the same protection that EU membership offers to other citizens of our Union,” said Metsola. “We believe in the same values, we share the same outlook and our future is one that will be shared. Together we can face anything. Because Moldova is part of our European family. And this family will always be with you.”

Metsola also reminded that since October 2021, the European Union has provided more than €1 billion (around 20 billion Moldovan Leu) in financial assistance to the Republic of Moldova to strengthen its resilience, to sustain those Moldovans who found themselves in economic difficulty, and to support reform efforts in view of prospective European Union membership.

“Moldova’s place is undeniably within the EU and today, our citizens made that resoundingly clear,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Twitter.

