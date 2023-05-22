Submit Release
Europe Day in Armenia: Young European Ambassadors organise activities for local youth to promote EU

On 17 May, residents of Lori, Syunik, Aragatsotn, Kotayk and other regions of Armenia took part in Europe Day activities dedicated to the European Year of Skills campaign.

The Young European Ambassadors from Armenia (YEAs) actively participated in the preparation of the youth programme, which included photography and media literacy courses, exhibitions, a concert and Eurocamps.

Participants learned photography skills and were encouraged to take creative photos representing European values.

The aim of the exhibition was to connect local Armenians with the culture of European countries and stimulate a cultural dialogue.

Euroclub Oshakan organised a three-day Eurocamp in Aparan. The camp activities included a flash mob and street action together with local organisations in order to promote the EU and its values.Sona Hovsepyan, Young European Ambassador from Armenia, noted that the Europe Days were very productive. “One testimony to this is the enthusiasm of young people and their willingness to meet again,” Sona said.

