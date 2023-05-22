EU launches civilian mission in Moldova to strengthen security sector resilience

The Council of the European Union today officially launched the EU Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) to enhance the resilience of the security sector in the country.

The aim of the mission, formally established on 24 April 2023 at the request of Moldova’s authorities, is to strengthen Moldova’s crisis management structures and to enhance its resilience to hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference.

To this end, the mission will provide advice at strategic level and identify the needs for capacity building.

“The efforts to destabilise the Republic of Moldova have noticeably increased since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, and represent a direct threat to the stability and security of the external borders of the EU,” says a press release by the Council of the European Union.

The Head of Mission will be Cosmin Dinescu. The Civilian Operation Commander will be Stefano Tomat, EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC).

