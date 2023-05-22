Consumers in Moldova will find it easier to choose energy efficient appliances thanks to European colour coding

Moldova will soon update its legislation regarding the ecological design of products with an energy impact to take into account new European regulations – the Ecodesign Directive and Energy Labelling Directive – the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Moldova has announced.

The Ecodesign Directive stimulates the market by banning the least efficient products, while the Energy Labelling Directive encourages consumers to buy more energy efficient products by informing them of their energy consumption via a label.

Thanks to new legislation, household appliances in Moldova will have energy labels, on a scale from A to G, A being the most energy efficient. The new labels will contain more information about the products, such as annual energy consumption, noise level, and the included QR code will provide access to additional product information.

“For the Republic of Moldova, these regulations are important because they will allow the reduction of energy consumption in the residential sector, responsible for about half of the final energy consumption,” said Carolina Novac, Secretary of State at the Moldovan Ministry of Energy.

According to a press release by UNDP, Moldovan inspectors and civil servants have already been trained on the rules for placing energy products on the market and how to verify their compliance, with the support of the ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP Moldova.

The programme has already supported the creation of the compensatii.gov.md platform and is preparing to launch a campaign to replace old household appliances with new energy efficient ones. The programme also finances the installation of photovoltaic panels in households and a few hospitals, as well as the change of central heating systems in several blocks to much more efficient horizontal distribution systems.

