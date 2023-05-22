Zero energy Buildings Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Zero Energy Buildings Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.7% And Is Estimated To Reach $403 Billion By 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zero energy building (ZEB) market is growing steadily, driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. A zero energy building (ZEB) is an energy-efficient building that produces as much energy as it consumes on an annual basis. The zero-energy building industry is reaching a tipping point, as its energy-saving capabilities offer an attractive alternative to traditional buildings.

Market Drivers

One of the major drivers of the global zero energy building market is the significant growth in the construction and real estate industry in developed countries. As energy costs continue to rise, the need for energy efficient buildings is becoming increasingly apparent. Moreover, the increasing awareness of sustainability and energy conservation is fueling the growth of the zero-energy building industry.

In order to reduce carbon emissions, governments of various countries are introducing various incentives and tax breaks for those who construct zero energy buildings. This is expected to further fuel the growth of the global zero energy building market over the forecast period. The increasing investments by venture capitalists, private equity firms, and other investors are also expected to drive the market growth.

In addition, the adoption of digital technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to propel the growth of the zero energy building market. BIM enables the efficient management of building design and construction processes, while AI offers intelligent solutions for energy efficiency such as automated control of lights and temperature, and predictive maintenance tools.

Market Segmentation

The zero energy building market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into net-zero energy buildings, net-zero energy commercial buildings, net-zero energy industrial buildings, and net-zero energy residential buildings.

By application, the market can be segmented into residential buildings, commercial buildings, educational & healthcare buildings, and others. Of these, the residential buildings segment holds the largest market share, followed by the commercial buildings segment.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global zero energy building market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of strong environmental regulations and technological advancements in the region supports the growth of the zero energy building market in North America and Europe.

On the other hand, the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings from developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil is expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region in the coming

