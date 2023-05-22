Sheriff Ric Bradshaw To Provide Information On Mental Health Programs, Community Initiatives & Re-Election Updates
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Ric Bradshaw will be hosting a major announcement event on Tuesday, May 23 at 3:00 pm at the Palm Beach County PBA Union Hall, located at 2100 N Florida Mango Road. The Sheriff will begin speaking at 3:15 pm.
Sheriff Bradshaw will discuss new mental health programs he is coordinating in the county as well as major re-election campaign updates. Florida, Palm Beach County and local leaders have been invited to attend the announcement and will be joining Sheriff Bradshaw at the event.
Media representatives are invited to attend the announcement. Media interested in attending should notify the campaign so proper arrangements can be made.
WHO: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
WHAT: Media Announcement re community programs, services, and re-election updates
DATE: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
TIME: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm; speaking will begin at 3:15 pm
WHERE: Palm Beach County PBA Union Hall
2100 N Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
For questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com.
Jonathan Cooper
Sheriff Bradshaw will discuss new mental health programs he is coordinating in the county as well as major re-election campaign updates. Florida, Palm Beach County and local leaders have been invited to attend the announcement and will be joining Sheriff Bradshaw at the event.
Media representatives are invited to attend the announcement. Media interested in attending should notify the campaign so proper arrangements can be made.
WHO: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
WHAT: Media Announcement re community programs, services, and re-election updates
DATE: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
TIME: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm; speaking will begin at 3:15 pm
WHERE: Palm Beach County PBA Union Hall
2100 N Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
For questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com.
Jonathan Cooper
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Campaign
email us here