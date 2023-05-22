Sheriff Ric Bradshaw To Provide Information On Mental Health Programs, Community Initiatives & Re-Election Updates

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Ric Bradshaw will be hosting a major announcement event on Tuesday, May 23 at 3:00 pm at the Palm Beach County PBA Union Hall, located at 2100 N Florida Mango Road. The Sheriff will begin speaking at 3:15 pm.

Sheriff Bradshaw will discuss new mental health programs he is coordinating in the county as well as major re-election campaign updates. Florida, Palm Beach County and local leaders have been invited to attend the announcement and will be joining Sheriff Bradshaw at the event.

Media representatives are invited to attend the announcement. Media interested in attending should notify the campaign so proper arrangements can be made.

WHO: Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
WHAT: Media Announcement re community programs, services, and re-election updates
DATE: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
TIME: 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm; speaking will begin at 3:15 pm
WHERE: Palm Beach County PBA Union Hall
2100 N Florida Mango Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

For questions, please contact Jonathan Cooper, 561-252-9191 or jon@csteam360.com.

Jonathan Cooper
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Campaign
email us here

You just read:

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw To Provide Information On Mental Health Programs, Community Initiatives & Re-Election Updates

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Cooper
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Campaign
Company/Organization
Cornerstone Solutions
9200 Belvedere Road
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33411
United States

Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw To Provide Information On Mental Health Programs, Community Initiatives & Re-Election Updates
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw Announces Re-Election Bid to Keep Palm Beach County Safe
Rob Long Has a Plan to Improve Traffic
View All Stories From This Author