A children's picture book that instills a love of animals
Marilyn Wassman creates a masterpiece that kids will surely love and talk aboutTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cats are usually pets at home. But in the wild, they share the streets with other animals. Though they are different kinds of animals, cats and opossums are almost identical to each other. In this book by Marilyn Wassmann, she shares her creativity and wit to create a wonderful children’s book that every kid will like to read.
Marilyn Wassmann is a talented woman who was born in a leap year. A natural-born artist, she has completed four degrees, three of which concentrated on art. Marilyn has also worked at the Library of Congress as an art cataloger.
She has been creating art even in her spare time, as she writes poetry as well. With deep inspiration from her love for animals, "The Opossum and the Cats" was created to give honor to her pets at home.
An Amazon review shares that “The author tells the story in a kind and thoughtful manner that makes for a very enjoyable read, and perhaps serves as an anecdotal reminder of how fulfilling it is to contribute for not only the benefit of others, but for the benefit of one's own happiness. This was an enjoyable short picture book that comes highly recommended.”
Don’t forget to get a copy of "The Opossum and the Cats" now available on Amazon and all other online bookstores. To know more about her other works visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube