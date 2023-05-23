Christian Cook Wins the Black Authors Matter TV Award with Amazon Bestseller “Growing in the Gray”
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Cook Wins the Black Authors Matter TV Award in the Young Adult Fiction Category with Amazon Bestseller “Growing in the Gray”
This year’s Black Authors Matter TV Awards was sponsored by the National Black Book Festival, BET shows The Family Business and the Black Hamptons, and Speakers Magazine. Voting for each category began for the first round on March 21 and Christian Cook made it as a finalist for her debut novel “Growing in the Gray”. Finalists were notified on April 4 and Cook was announced as the winner in the competitive space and won for receiving the most votes by 3 to 1.
“Growing in the Gray” is a coming-of-age tale with a Black female lead who moves away from home with the goal to start college and become an art curator in Chicago. She struggles with trying to get into a world that wasn’t created for her, being away from home for the first time, and the pain of not knowing how to navigate situations that aren’t black or white; but gray.
Cook is excited about the traction her novel has picked up since its release and shows no sign of slowing down as she has also won the Book Excellence Award for her novels’ high-quality writing, design, and market appeal. “Growing in the Gray” is the first of the series that will follow the protagonist from her freshman year of college all the way to graduation, including themes that emphasize lessons, triumph, misadventures, and bends the concepts of time. With a fresh and unique writing style, Cook has a series that will ignite engaging conversations and challenge the way the audience thinks.
“Growing in the Gray” can be purchased on amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.
More information about Cook can be found on craftedbychristian.com .
Christian Cook
Christian Cook
