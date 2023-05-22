Elev8 New Media to Sponsor B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 2023 B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on May 24th and 25th, 2023.



B. Riley's Annual Institutional Investor Conference will gather key executives from approximately 200 public and privately held companies and over 1,000 attendees spanning institutional investors, financial sponsors, corporate clients, and select members of the press. The conference will feature multiple tracks including research analyst-led fireside chats, panel discussions, as well as one-on-one and group meetings with qualified investors.

“We are delighted to announce Elev8 New Media's inaugural sponsorship of B. Riley's highly anticipated 2023 Annual Institutional Investor Conference. This momentous occasion signifies a significant step forward for Elev8 as we expand our presence in the industry,” commented Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “As a boutique firm, we are thrilled to publicly show our support of B. Riley and be part of this gathering of prestigious executives, investors and industry professionals. Our sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting our client companies and furthering their success.”

About Elev8 New Media:

Elev8 New Media is award-winning boutique public and media relations agency that has secured thousands of earned media placements for our clients, including in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Cheddar, Fox Business, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily and more (all earned coverage, not paid). This is in addition to trade publications and local media. We help companies strategically communicate by transforming their work into captivating stories that kindle monumental growth. Our public relations and social media teams strive to build strong relationships with our clients and the media while providing creative social strategies to meet their business objectives.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

About B. Riley Securities:

B. Riley has served as a preeminent fixture in small and middle market brokerage and investment banking for over 25 years. We provide a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to companies, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. Widely recognized for our thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from B. Riley's extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities of our end-to-end financial services platform. Please see disclosures about B. Riley Securities Research here. For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com .

