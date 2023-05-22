Herrington named chief people officer for state of North Dakota

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) today announced Molly Herrington has been named the chief people officer (CPO) for the state of North Dakota, effective immediately.

“Since joining the state in 2019, Molly has established herself as a tremendous leader and strategic partner to state agencies,” said Joe Morrissette, director of OMB. “Her innovative vision and guidance have helped create a more engaged culture and inclusive workplace at Team ND. She has worked hard to advance our goal to position the state as a premier employer across North Dakota and recruit top talent to the state.”

Herrington brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the CPO role having served as the state as interim CPO for the past 10 months, and as director of talent management and development prior to that. She has also served in various high-level leadership positions in the private sector.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve as the state’s chief people officer,” Herrington said. “At Team ND, we are dedicated to evolving HR and creating a strong foundation to further the success of our organization. I’m excited to continue the momentum we’ve gained as we move forward during this time of incredible opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team members across the state.”

A native of New Rockford, North Dakota, Herrington attended the University of Mary in Bismarck, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, accounting and finance.

The CPO is state government’s top workforce strategist and organizational development leader, serving as a member of the governor’s cabinet and as leader of Human Resources Management Services (HRMS), a division of OMB.