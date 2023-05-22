Book Engages Children in Poetry and Stories
Wassmann’s Book Brings Joy and Lessons Through Words that RhymeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the latest advancements in technology and the advent of Youtube, many parents engage their children through online activities. But with the harm that it does to children’s health and safety, isn’t it better to bring back the old tradition of storytelling through personal interactions, book-reading, and rhymes?
Well, aside from telling stories and featuring her artworks, this is what Marilyn Wassman hopes to achieve in her book “What the Wind Blew In”. The book tells 6 incredible stories that bring emotions and lessons through poetry.
The book contains the following stories: “Tiptoe Through the Toadstools”, “Ballad of the Birdhouse”, “Tale of a Tigger”, “Why Cry Butterfly?”, “Flube-A-Dube”, and “Mice Works” - all involving animals and cute stories that will surely leave your children wanting for more.
Sanjin, a Vine Voice Amazon reviewer says, “What a cute and bubbly book! This is a collection of six stories for children, accompanied by wonderful illustrations and a unique, rhyming writing style. I loved the rhythm, the themes, and the all-around whimsical atmosphere the author managed to create. This is a fun read for kids, and I don’t doubt they’ll enjoy reading it, listening to it, and even looking at the artwork. Outstanding work!”
As an artist, Wassmann also features her drawings that bring life to the stories. After all, a picture paints a thousand words, they say!
Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress. She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. In 2016, she published Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family's Creative Pursuits with her husband Paul.
Readers may check her author website and other relevant information and reviews at www.marilynwassmann.com. “What the Wind Blew In” is also available on Amazon and other leading digital book stores worldwide!
