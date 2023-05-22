Mitch Gould of NPI Offers Overseas Product Manufacturers a Gateway to Consumers in the United States
Nutritional Products International’s ‘Evolution to Distribution’ Platform Emphasizes Affordability and Speed to Market
Product manufacturers are attracted to the U.S. because more consumers are buying health and wellness products.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The wellness industry is very healthy.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“The health and wellness sector is growing fast,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The industry has reached more than $450 billion annually in sales with a robust 5 percent growth rate.
In 2022, approximately 50 percent of American consumers consider wellness a top priority compared to 42 percent in 2020.
“Product manufacturers are attracted to the U.S. because more consumers are buying health and wellness products,” Gould said. “The challenge is how to break into the American market.”
Gould said many of these products fail to gain traction in the United States.
“The companies behind these products often spend too much money on office rent, staffing, warehouse space, and marketing, leaving them with little to no profit margin,” he said.
Gould said he developed the “Evolution of Distribution” system to help international and domestic health and wellness brands reach retailers and consumers efficiently and effectively.
“Though my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, NPI provides a gateway to the American consumer market,” Gould said. “NPI provides all the services a new product would need to succeed.
“We provide a veteran sales team, marketing services, and operational and logistical support,” he added. “International brands do not have to start from scratch. We already have everything in place. In essence, we become their national headquarters.
“NPI emphasizes speed to market and affordability,” Gould emphasized.
Gould said InHealth Media, a sister company of NPI, handles all the marketing campaigns.
“IHM develops strategies to introduce NPI’s clients to retailers and consumers,” he added. “We accomplish these goals with TV promotion, press releases, social media, earned media, and advertising.”
Gould said IHM places its clients on lifestyle news shows that can reach more than 100 million potential TV households.
“Our clients, if they want, also have the opportunity to market their products through social media,” he said. “IHM uses these marketing campaigns to educate consumers and retailers about the products.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
