Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on May 23, 2023

May 22, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jena Frick, 410-767-0503

jena.frick@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public

Meeting on May 23, 2023

Local Teachers of the Year Honorees to be Recognized; Update on Blueprint’s College & Career Readiness Standard Study; and a Deep Dive on the Division of Rehabilitation Services

BALTIMORE (May 22, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

The State Board of Education plans to recognize the local Maryland Teachers of the Year honorees. The 2023-24 Teachers of the Year were selected by their school systems for outstanding commitment to education, equity, and community leadership. Together, the teachers will form a cohort and work to support equity and excellence in education and address critical policy issues over the next year.

In addition, MSDE will continue its Blueprint Deep Dive series with an update on the College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard by presenting the interim report findings from the long-term research study by American Institutes of Research (AIR). The study is designed to explore a clear definition and standards for CCR, as required by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, to ensure students are supported and prepared to graduate college and career ready. The State Board of Education has invited members of the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) to participate in discussions during this presentation.

The meeting will also include a deep dive presentation on MSDE’s Maryland Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) which offers programs and services that help people with disabilities go to work. DORS is built on three main components: the Vocational Rehabilitation Program, Disability Determination Services, and Services for Maryland Businesses.

The State Board welcomes public comment during Board meetings, which can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://youtube.com/live/uxWGsBh9TzI

###

