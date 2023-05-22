Submit Release
The First National Bank of Long Island Names New Team Member in Rockville Centre

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First National Bank of Long Island, the subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), announced today that Carolina Melo joined the Bank as Vice President and Branch Manager. Ms. Melo, most recently a Senior Client Officer at Signature Bank, will join the Rockville Centre team supporting Vice President and Market Manager Tracey Capobianco, another recent 1N hire from Signature Bank. Together they will lead business development efforts in Rockville Centre.

Richard Perro, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer commented that “First National Bank LI is excited to add Carolina to our growing Rockville Centre team. Carolina offers over 25 years of banking experience and has been serving the Rockville Centre community for more than a decade. Her client services expertise and local knowledge will complement our customer-first service culture. We have been fortunate to attract talented bankers through the disruption of consolidation in our local markets.”

The First National Bank of Long Island is a local bank founded in 1927 in Glen Head, New York. Through its online presence and branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment, and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers. The Bank’s tagline “Go First. Go Far.®” communicates the benefits of its employees’ commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. For more information about the Bank and Corporation visit fnbli.com.

To connect with the Rockville Centre team, call (516) 763-5533 or visit https://www.fnbli.com/locations/rockville-centre.

For More Information Contact:
Carrie Genoino, First VP
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7272


