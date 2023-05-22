The Helene Fuld College of Nursing Announces the Monumental Achievement of 7,600 Graduates

Joyce Griffin-Sobel President of the Helene Fuld College of Nursing (HFCN), announces the milestone of 7,600 registered graduates since 1996 who are caring for the communities of New York city.

/EIN News/ -- Harlem, New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helene Fuld College of Nursing (HFCN), a private, independent, nonprofit institution dedicated exclusively to nursing education, announces a significant milestone – the graduation of 7,600 nurses since its inception. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the college's commitment to providing high-quality nursing education and making a profound impact on healthcare, particularly for communities of color.

Throughout its history, HFCN has remained at the forefront of nursing education. It pioneered the first program in the country in 1964, enabling licensed practical nurses to become diploma registered nurses. In 1975, the college received its permanent charter from New York State, becoming one of the pioneering hospital-based schools in the nation to offer an associate degree, specifically the Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. Accreditation milestones followed, with HFCN becoming the first hospital-based associate degree program accredited by the National League for Nursing in 1981, and the first hospital-based nursing school accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in 1988.

In July 2007, HFCN achieved further independence by separating from North General Hospital, establishing itself as an independent not-for-profit college under the authority of the New York State Board of Regents. Approvals from the New York State Department of Education in early 2012 and April 2018 allowed the college to confer the Bachelor of Science degree to registered nurses with associate degrees and students without a prior nursing degree, respectively.

Presently, the college welcomes approximately 600 full- and part-time students enrolled in its associate degree and accelerated baccalaureate program.

What sets HFCN apart is its dedication to promoting diversity within the nursing profession. The college takes pride in its predominantly minority student population, with approximately 70-75% of African American descent, 11% Hispanic, and 11% comprising a mix of Asian and Caucasian students. Many of these students are single parents, demonstrating exceptional resilience while balancing familial responsibilities and pursuing their education. The college is especially proud of the upward mobility it provides to its graduates enabling them to enter the middle class. HFCN recognizes their extraordinary efforts and remains committed to empowering them to succeed.

The faculty at HFCN play a vital role in the college's success, exhibiting an exceptional level of commitment to their student's achievements. They go above and beyond by providing additional tutoring and support to ensure students navigate the rigorous curriculum successfully. The faculty firmly believe in fostering an environment of mutual respect, acceptance of differences, freedom of inquiry and expression, and satisfaction of learning needs, enabling optimal learning experiences for all students.

“We believe that nursing plays a vital role in the healthcare delivery system. Our college is dedicated to preparing nurses at various levels to fulfill this essential function, from licensed practical nurses to doctorally prepared nurses. We recognize the broad range of knowledge and skills required in modern nursing, ensuring that its graduates are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the profession”, says Joyce Griffin-Sobel, President and CEO of HFCN.

As HFCN celebrates the milestone of 7,600 graduates, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence in nursing education and its mission of improving healthcare, particularly for communities of color.

