Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size is Expanding USD 41.60 BN By 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market size is predicted to be worth around USD 41.60 billion by 2030 and it is expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cosmetic dentistry market size accounted for USD 32.17 billion by 2022. A procedure known as cosmetic dentistry includes both the care of the gums and the teeth of the patient. It emphasizes dental aesthetics in order to improve the appearance of the smile, the shape and size of the teeth, their alignment, and their color. They use computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software in the creation and design of dental prostheses and dental restorations. It is quite common in the field of dental tourism and has a wide variety of applications among end users. To improve oral health, the discipline of dentistry known as cosmetic dentistry focuses on improving the appearance of the teeth, gums, and mouth.



Dentists frequently do dental procedures such as fillings, dental implants, teeth whitening, and dental ventures. According to the American Dental Association, cosmetic dentists handle a wide range of dental procedures, from minor tweaks to significant surgery. By 2030, dental implants are anticipated to be a significant product category for the market because to the growing senior population. In older people, this method is equally as effective and durable as it is in younger people. Aside from these and other advantages, dental implants will gain in popularity over future years as more people become aware of their ability to enhance quality of life by maintaining the health of the adjacent gums and bones.

Report highlights

Product Insights

The dental systems and equipment segment will have a larger market share in the coming years period, the amount of revenue generated through the use of this product will grow well in the coming year. They may be utilized in a variety of dental applications, which would help to explain this. There are many different types of dental systems and equipment, including instrument delivery systems, dental chairs, light-curing equipment, dental handpieces, dental lasers, scaling units, dental CAD/CAM systems, and radiography equipment. Additionally, the following categories apply to dental tools and equipment: Use of orthodontic braces, which include fixed and detachable braces, has expanded along with the population's desire to enhance oral aesthetics. Dental implants, which are constructed of titanium implants and zirconium implants, are widely used by people who are healing from accidents and disfigurements.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Revenue by Product (USD Million), 2021 to 2030

Product Type 2021 2022 2030 CAGR Dental Systems & Equipment 4,870.2 5,154.2 8,760.1 6.9 % Dental Implants 3,753.9 3,998.9 7,226.6 7.7 % Dental Crowns & Bridges 2,179.1 2,314.2 4,029.2 7.2 % Dental Veneer 1,810.6 1,924.5 3,398.6 7.4 % Orthodontic Braces 2,814.0 3,025.6 5,834.6 8.6 % Bonding Agents 2,465.2 2,635.9 4,893.2 8.0 % Inlays & Onlays 1,487.3 1,580.4 2,767.8 7.3 % Whitening 2,373.3 2,544.8 4,690.8 7.9 %

End user Insights

The dental hospitals & clinics segment has the biggest market share in the cosmetic dentistry market during the forecast period. Dentists who have acquired skill in dental operations carry out dental treatments. These treatments are expertly carried out in dental clinics and hospitals, which gives the sector dominance.

Hospitals employ electromechanical dental chairs to treat mild illnesses or perform simple treatments. Hospital dentist chairs, also known as electromechanical dental chairs, are frequently used in operating rooms. These chairs have wide armrests that are ideal for keeping patients immobile while receiving medical treatment from a surgeon. Since they allow the patient to rest and unwind during the procedure, these chairs are also utilized in dental clinics for inspections and treatments. Dentists and dental assistants treat patients' oral health using electromechanical dental chairs at clinics. In most clinics, electromechanical dental chairs have taken the role of bulky gear since they are more compact, take up less room, and facilitate patient and physician comfort during procedures. Any kind of oral disease is checked, handled, treated, and healed in clinics and hospitals using dental technology. They include instruments like dental lasers, mirrors, handpieces, retractors, and others. These tools are used by dentists to treat patients with dental diseases such cavities, periodontal disease, sensitive teeth, and gum disease. Nearly 3.5 billion individuals worldwide are impacted by oral disorders, and more than 530 million youngsters have tooth decay issues, according to a survey by the FDI, the world dental federation.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Revenue by End User (USD Million), 2021 to 2030

End Use 2021 2022 2030 CAGR Dental Hospitals and Clinics 13,387.7 14,289.6 26,008.1 7.8 % Dental Laboratories 5,856.1 6,216.9 10,836.2 7.2 % Others 2,509.8 2,672.0 4,756.5 7.5 %

The rising incidence of dental illnesses brought on by smoking, age, and poor oral hygiene places a significant burden on the rising number of tooth loss in many countries. Around 3.5 billion individuals worldwide are estimated to have dental and severe gum diseases, which can result in tooth loss, according to a March 2020 projection from the World Health Organization (WHO). It is among the most common diseases, affecting 10% of the world's population. As a result, it is predicted that market growth will accelerate and that demand for dental services will rise throughout the course of the estimated period.

Most importantly, there is a greater demand from patients for better medical facilities. More Countries are buying private oral health insurance because their nation lacks a centralized healthcare system. Additional drivers of market expansion for dental care include an aging population, shifting lifestyles, and rising private and governmental healthcare spending.

Regional Insights

The biggest market share was held by North America in the cosmetic dentistry market during the forecast period. The region's market is characterized by a larger usage of CAD/CAM tools and technology as well as an increase in the prevalence of dental conditions. Additionally, the region's leading market position in the world for aesthetic dentistry may be explained by factors such as high per capita dental spending, increased use of dental services, rising demand for high-end dental goods, and a relatively higher availability of dentists per 1,000 people.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market Revenue by Region (USD Million), 2021 to 2030

Region 2021 2022 2030 CAGR North America 7,584.1 8,008.2 13,370.3 6.6 % Europe 6,336.0 6,764.5 12,336.6 7.8 % Asia Pacific 5,592.0 6,029.8 11,905.9 8.9 % LAMEA 2,241.5 2,376.0 3,988.1 6.7 %

Key Market Players

3M Company

J. Morita Corp.

IvoclarVivadent AG

Brasseler USA

3Shape A/S

GC Corporation

BIOLASE Inc.

Runyes Medical Instrument

Henry Schein

Dentsply International Inc.

VATECH

DentalEZ Inc.

Straumann Holdings AG

Millennium Dental Technologies Inc.

Align Technology

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Planmeca Oy

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rising demand for innovative materials used to make teeth seem more natural, such as dental cement, and bonding agents, which have been designed to change disfigured teeth into natural-looking teeth, is projected to propel the growth of the worldwide cosmetic dentistry market. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for aesthetic dentistry, which will help the business thrive as more people get interested in teeth whitening, non-metallic inlays, and on lays. The significant potential in this industry includes also the rise in disposable income and awareness of dental prosthesis. In addition to the desire to appear beautiful, shorter treatment times that are completed in 3-4 sittings encourage more people to choose cosmetic dentistry.

The emphasis on the creation of novel dental materials and technology is also anticipated to temper industry expansion. Additionally, it is predicted that the industry would benefit greatly from the development of technologically improved solutions and the growing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technology. Additionally, increased dental tourism and public awareness of such treatments and procedures are anticipated to support market expansion. Additionally, an increase in the number of elderly people and oral problems would accelerate the growth of the cosmetic dentistry industry in the next years.

The fundamental factor behind the growth of cosmetic dentistry is the vast quantity of disposable wealth produced by developing nations. Due to age-related dental problems, the elderly population in general has contributed to the expansion of this business.

Restraints

The usage of dental bridge procedures and orthodontic procedures is widespread worldwide. However, the oral and periodontal side effects of these procedures severely limit their popularity. These bridges may cause the bone supporting the extracted teeth to deteriorate, compromising the bone structure. Similar dangers and issues can arise for individuals receiving orthodontic treatment, including enamel damage from bonding and un-bonding orthodontic devices, which can happen before, during, or after the surgery. Sensitivity, allergies, plaque, tartar, poor breath, tooth discoloration, and root resorption are further orthodontic-related problems. These frequent issues with dental bridges and orthodontic procedures might limit their use in the upcoming years.

Opportunities

New dental materials that offer better outcomes have allowed cosmetic dentistry to advance throughout time. Along with a dramatic growth in the demand for minimally invasive treatments, patient compliance has grown. The use of dental lasers in surgical treatments like gum raising and teeth whitening has grown in order to avoid or significantly reduce blood loss and patient pain. Another field of dentistry that has attracted interest is adhesive dentistry, which employs composite materials to strengthen teeth and improve their appearance with little harm to the tooth's natural components. As a result, more people are choosing to undergo such operations. Therefore, it is anticipated that the emphasis on the development of new technologies and dental materials would present new opportunities for market participants in cosmetic dentistry.

Challenges

One of the biggest issues facing participants in the worldwide cosmetic dentistry market is pricing pressure. The market's top players have succeeded in securing their positions on the international stage but breaking into local markets has proven to be extremely difficult for them. This is due to the fact that goods in local marketplaces often cost less than those in markets abroad. Global firms are currently concentrating on implementing various tactics to address this problem, preserve their position in the global market, and build their presence in regional markets that are known for having inexpensive goods.

Here are some notable trends in the cosmetic dentistry market as of September 2021:

Increasing demand for aesthetic dental procedures: There has been a growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures as people become more conscious of their appearance. Procedures like teeth whitening, veneers, and dental bonding have gained popularity.

Technological advancements: Advancements in dental technology have improved the accuracy, efficiency, and outcomes of cosmetic dental procedures. Innovations such as digital smile design, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), and 3D printing have enhanced treatment options and patient experience.

Minimally invasive procedures: Patients prefer minimally invasive procedures that offer quick results with minimal discomfort. Cosmetic dentistry has seen a shift towards conservative treatments, such as tooth-colored fillings, inlays/onlays, and clear aligners like Invisalign.

Focus on natural-looking results: Patients now seek natural-looking results from cosmetic dental procedures. Dentists strive to achieve aesthetic improvements while preserving the natural characteristics of teeth, leading to a more subtle and realistic outcome.

Rise of social media influence: Social media platforms have had a significant impact on the cosmetic dentistry market. Influencers and celebrities sharing their smile transformations have increased awareness and inspired individuals to seek cosmetic dental treatments.

Age-related treatments: With an aging population, there has been an increase in cosmetic dental procedures targeting age-related issues such as tooth discoloration, tooth loss, and facial sagging. Treatments like dental implants and facial rejuvenation procedures are gaining prominence.

Focus on overall oral health: While cosmetic dentistry primarily focuses on improving aesthetics, there is a growing emphasis on the connection between oral health and overall well-being. Dentists are adopting a holistic approach, considering factors like gum health, bite alignment, and occlusion alongside cosmetic improvements.





Recent developments

In June 2022- T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment were made available in the US by ZimVieInc after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The T3 PRO, the newest member of ZimVie's family of dental implants, expands on the T3 Tapered Implant's tried-and-true solutions.





Market Segmentation

By Product

Dental Systems & Equipment Instrument Delivery Systems Dental Chairs Dental Handpieces Light Curing Equipment Dental Scaling Units Dental CAM/CAD Systems Dental Lasers Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Crowns & Bridges

Dental Veneer

Orthodontic Braces Clear Aligners Others

Bonding Agents

Inlays & Onlays

Whitening

By End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental laboratories

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





