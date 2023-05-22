Low Melting Fiber Market to reach US$ 3,259.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
Innovative Low Melting Fiber Solutions: Revolutionizing Industries with Advanced Material Properties
/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Low Melting Fiber Market was valued at US$ 2,060.8 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Low Melting Fiber:
Growing consumer’s preference towards sustainable furnishing materials
In North America, increasing home furnishing is likely to boost demand for low melting fiber during the forecast period. Moreover, surge in population and increasing rate of urbanization is one of key factors, which is driving demand for more sustainable fibers such as low melting fiber. Furthermore, increasing preference for comfortable and luxurious lifestyle is also projected to witness significant opportunities across the global low melting fiber market.
Rising demand for lightweight automobiles during the forecast period
Growing automotive industry is boosting demand for low melting automotive fiber across the globe. The low melting fiber is used in the manufacturing of HVA (heat and vacuum applicators). These HVA are used in the automotive interiors including insulation, wadding, automotive acoustic insulation material, and filtration, among others. Moreover, low melting fiber can be also applied to wheel arch, car truck, carpets, and others, and this is likely to bolster the market growth.
Increasing use of natural staple fibers
Staple fibers are produced by twisting the natural fibers including hemp, raw cotton, wool, and others except silk. These fibers are used in the furniture industry due to its characteristics such as comfort, excellent aesthetics, durability, and others. Moreover, PPSF (Polypropylene staple fiber) is used for manufacturing tiles and cement sheets which enhances the strength of buildings. Moreover, wood pulp is widely used as a raw material during the production process of staple fibers, which offers more eco-friendly construction materials, including tiles and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) hume pipes, among others. Thus, increasing use of natural staple fibers in the construction sector is expected to restraint the global low melting fiber growth.
Low Melting Fiber Market Report Coverage
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Base Year:
|2022
|Market Size in 2022:
|US$ 2,060.8 Mn
|Historical Data for:
|2017 to 2021
|Forecast Period:
|2023-2030
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR:
|5.9%
|2030 Value Projection:
|US$ 3,259.2 Mn
|Geographies covered:
|
|Segments covered:
|
|Companies covered:
|Huvis Corp., TORAY CHEMICAL KOREA INC., Taekwang Industrial Co.,Ltd, NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER CO., LTD., Yangzhou Tianfulong, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Hickory Springs, and Xiamen Xianglu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.,
|Growth Drivers:
|
|Restraints & Challenges:
|
Key Market Takeaways:
Global low melting fiber market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2023-2030) throughout the globe.
Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products, are the key strategies adopted by players in the global low melting fiber market.
For instance, in November 2021, Huvis Corp., declared that the company’s low melting point yarn, Romela was entitled as a world’s contemporary first class product, by the KOTRA (Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency) and MOTIE (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy). Huvis Corp. is one of the leading company which deals with the production of fiber materials and chemicals in South Korea. Moreover, Romela offers an environment friendly bonding applications in water treatment and air filters. Furthermore, it provides an ideal solution for interior constituents including blinds or curtains in case of dimensional stability. Moreover, KOTRA is working as trade and investment promotion organization operated since 1995, by the South Korea Government. On the other hand, MOTIE is concerned with regulating several economic policies regarding energy and industrial sectors under the government of South Korea.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players operating in the global low melting fiber include Huvis Corp., TORAY CHEMICAL KOREA INC., Taekwang Industrial Co.,Ltd, NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER CO., LTD., Yangzhou Tianfulong, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Hickory Springs, and Xiamen Xianglu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.,.
Market Segmentation:
-
Global Low Melting Fiber Market, By Application:
- Automotive
- Mattress
- Construction
- Others
-
Global Low Melting Fiber Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Country:
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- By Country:
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country:
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- Middle East & Africa
- By Sub-region:
- Middle East
- Africa
- By Sub-region:
- North America
