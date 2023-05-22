Low Melting Fiber Market to reach US$ 3,259.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Innovative Low Melting Fiber Solutions: Revolutionizing Industries with Advanced Material Properties

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Low Melting Fiber:

Growing consumer’s preference towards sustainable furnishing materials

In North America, increasing home furnishing is likely to boost demand for low melting fiber during the forecast period. Moreover, surge in population and increasing rate of urbanization is one of key factors, which is driving demand for more sustainable fibers such as low melting fiber. Furthermore, increasing preference for comfortable and luxurious lifestyle is also projected to witness significant opportunities across the global low melting fiber market.

Rising demand for lightweight automobiles during the forecast period

Growing automotive industry is boosting demand for low melting automotive fiber across the globe. The low melting fiber is used in the manufacturing of HVA (heat and vacuum applicators). These HVA are used in the automotive interiors including insulation, wadding, automotive acoustic insulation material, and filtration, among others. Moreover, low melting fiber can be also applied to wheel arch, car truck, carpets, and others, and this is likely to bolster the market growth.

Increasing use of natural staple fibers

Staple fibers are produced by twisting the natural fibers including hemp, raw cotton, wool, and others except silk. These fibers are used in the furniture industry due to its characteristics such as comfort, excellent aesthetics, durability, and others. Moreover, PPSF (Polypropylene staple fiber) is used for manufacturing tiles and cement sheets which enhances the strength of buildings. Moreover, wood pulp is widely used as a raw material during the production process of staple fibers, which offers more eco-friendly construction materials, including tiles and reinforced cement concrete (RCC) hume pipes, among others. Thus, increasing use of natural staple fibers in the construction sector is expected to restraint the global low melting fiber growth.

Low Melting Fiber Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 2,060.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 3,259.2 Mn

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Companies covered: Huvis Corp., TORAY CHEMICAL KOREA INC., Taekwang Industrial Co.,Ltd, NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER CO., LTD., Yangzhou Tianfulong, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Hickory Springs, and Xiamen Xianglu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Growth Drivers: Increasing demand for mattress across the globe

The growing applications of low melting fiber in the construction and textile industries

The growing applications of low melting fiber in the construction and textile industries Restraints & Challenges: Presence of alternative fibers such as nylon, cotton, wool, and others

Key Market Takeaways:

Global low melting fiber market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2023-2030) throughout the globe.

Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and research & development (R&D) activities to develop products, are the key strategies adopted by players in the global low melting fiber market.

For instance, in November 2021, Huvis Corp., declared that the company’s low melting point yarn, Romela was entitled as a world’s contemporary first class product, by the KOTRA (Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency) and MOTIE (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy). Huvis Corp. is one of the leading company which deals with the production of fiber materials and chemicals in South Korea. Moreover, Romela offers an environment friendly bonding applications in water treatment and air filters. Furthermore, it provides an ideal solution for interior constituents including blinds or curtains in case of dimensional stability. Moreover, KOTRA is working as trade and investment promotion organization operated since 1995, by the South Korea Government. On the other hand, MOTIE is concerned with regulating several economic policies regarding energy and industrial sectors under the government of South Korea.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global low melting fiber include Huvis Corp., TORAY CHEMICAL KOREA INC., Taekwang Industrial Co.,Ltd, NINGBO DAFA CHEMICAL FIBER CO., LTD., Yangzhou Tianfulong, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Hickory Springs, and Xiamen Xianglu Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.,.

Market Segmentation:

Global Low Melting Fiber Market, By Application: Automotive Mattress Construction Others

Global Low Melting Fiber Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Italy France Germany Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa





