Sofema Aviation Services Awarded Major Contract to Deliver EASA Regulatory Compliant Training to Libyan Wings Airlines
It is our pleasure to provide this training to Libyan Wings Airlines as well as the guests from the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority. ”SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is extremely pleased to have been awarded this prestigious training contract with Libyan Wings Airlines
— Steve Bentley FRAeS, CEO of Sofema
Welcoming the opportunity to deliver the following 24 Days training program at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham in Tunis, running from May to June 2023:
> EASA Part M – Part 145 Advanced Quality Auditing Techniques
> EASA Aviation Compliance Management and Auditing
> EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Fundamentals
> EASA Part M Implementing, Developing and Managing an Effective Reliability Program
> AD, SB & Repair Considerations for EASA CAMO
> Introduction to Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL)
About Libyan Wings
Libyan Wings has its head office on the grounds of Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya. Libyan Wings started operations in September 2015 and as of January 2020, the airline operates four Airbus A319s to four destinations in Libya, Tunisia, and Turkey.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Based in Sofia Bulgaria, Sofema Aviation Services is a professional, airline, MRO, and ground operations, support, consulting, and training company.
- Benefiting from a broad industry experience, SAS primary focus is on Quality.
- The team at Sofema Aviation Services works closely with our clients to deliver highly effective training and to assist in producing high-level EASA regulatory-compliant policies and to support the development of effective organisational process and procedures.
- SAS is a service-orientated company dedicated to all our customers and strive to continuously deliver to the highest standards of professionalism.
- Sofema Aviation Services promotes international best practices. We are committed to our valued clients to help them with innovative tailored solutions, regardless of the size or complexity of their organisation.
