Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. Partners with Digitus to Offer Embedded Ozop Plus at the Vehicle Point of Sale

Warwick, NY, May 22, 2023 -- Ozop Plus, a subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the "Company"), is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Digitus, Inc., an innovative provider of embedded insurance solutions for OEMs and auto dealerships. This partnership will enable dealerships and OEMs to offer to car buyers Ozop Plus's vehicle service contract (VSC) for electric vehicles (EV's) including comprehensive coverage of the electric battery, at the point of sale for new and certified pre-owned vehicles.



Ozop Plus specializes in providing cutting-edge VSCs for EV’s including the battery, leveraging the expertise and experience of its parent company, Ozop Energy Solutions, in utility-scale storage solutions and battery technology. The unique relationship between Ozop Plus and Ozop Energy Solutions allows the company to re-purpose and refurbish electric vehicle batteries, giving them a competitive edge in the market.

Digitus offers a private-labelable insurance solution that can be customized for all 30+ US car brands and individual dealerships. It features a “digital First” customer experience enabled by a seamless integration into the online and in-dealership sales flows. By combining the strengths of both companies, the partnership will create a robust and comprehensive insurance and VSC offering for the automotive industry.

Through this partnership, Ozop Plus and Digitus will enable dealerships and OEMs to provide customers with the peace of mind they need when purchasing an electric vehicle. The collaboration will offer comprehensive coverage for EV batteries, addressing potential costly repair expenses, and ensuring consumers have clarity and confidence in their coverage.

Brian Conway, CEO of OZOP Plus, stated, "We are looking forward to this partnership and meeting potential distribution partners who have the necessary key relationships with car dealers and the Finance and Insurance employees of dealerships. We believe our white-label VSC product, combined with Digitus' insurance solutions, will be best in class and provide the most 'peace of mind' to EV purchasers."

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus ( http://ozopplus.com ) is licensed as a captive insurer that reinsures.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.



Ozop Energy Systems is a distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design ( http://ozopengineering.com ) engineers energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is to be recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

About Digitus, Inc

Digitus is a digital platform that provides vehicle point of sale auto insurance products through its private labeled “digital first” capabilities. Their solutions support OEMs, auto dealers, & managing general agencies who seek to address the changing needs and expectations of consumers. Digitus has a dedicated team of InsurTech executives who have been building insurance solutions for over 25 years.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”