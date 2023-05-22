Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 129.93 Billion by 2032 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.4%

insightSLICE Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market- insightSLICE

The increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures is driving the growth of the ultrasound conductivity gel market.

Technological advancements in ultrasound equipment are also driving the demand for ultrasound procedures. The Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market is expected to continue driving demand.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as type, application, and competitive landscape.

The global ultrasound conductivity gel market size was estimated to be US$ 76.79 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 129.93 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Ultrasound conductivity gel, also known as ultrasound gel, is a type of gel that is used to enhance the transmission of ultrasound waves from the transducer to the skin during ultrasound procedures. The gel is applied to the skin prior to the procedure and helps to eliminate air pockets between the skin and the transducer, which can interfere with the transmission of ultrasound waves.

The gel is water-based and contains various compounds, including propylene glycol, glycerin, and carbomer, which help to create a conductive medium for the ultrasound waves. The gel is non-greasy, non-staining, and water-soluble, making it easy to clean off after the procedure. Ultrasound conductivity gel is commonly used in various ultrasound procedures, including obstetric, gynecological, abdominal, and cardiac ultrasounds. It is an essential component of ultrasound procedures, as it helps to improve the accuracy and quality of the ultrasound images by ensuring that the ultrasound waves are transmitted effectively through the skin.

Growth driving factors of Global Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes is driving the demand for diagnostic procedures that can detect these conditions at an early stage. Ultrasound is a non-invasive and cost-effective diagnostic modality that is commonly used for the diagnosis of various chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is driving the demand for diagnostic procedures such as echocardiography, which use ultrasound to produce images of the heart.

Increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures:

Non-invasive diagnostic procedures are preferred over invasive procedures as they are less painful, have fewer complications, and require less recovery time. Ultrasound is a non-invasive diagnostic modality that is widely used for the diagnosis of various conditions. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), ultrasound is commonly used for the diagnosis of gallbladder disease, kidney disease, liver disease, and various types of cancer. The increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures is driving the growth of the ultrasound conductivity gel market.

Technological advancements in ultrasound equipment:

The development of advanced ultrasound equipment with improved imaging quality, faster processing times, and enhanced features such as 3D and 4D imaging is driving the demand for ultrasound procedures. The introduction of portable ultrasound machines that can be used in remote and underserved areas is driving the demand for ultrasound procedures. For instance, the Butterfly iQ is a handheld ultrasound device that can be connected to a smartphone and used to perform ultrasound examinations in remote areas.

The leading market segments of Global Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market

Based on type, non-sterile gels are commonly used than sterile gels due to their lower cost and wider availability. Non-sterile gels are often used for routine ultrasound procedures that do not require sterile conditions, such as obstetric ultrasounds, abdominal ultrasounds, and musculoskeletal ultrasounds. Sterile gels, on the other hand, are typically used for more specialized ultrasound procedures that require a sterile environment, such as during surgery or when performing invasive ultrasound-guided procedures. While the use of sterile gels is essential for certain types of procedures, they are likely to be used less frequently than non-sterile gels due to their higher cost and more limited availability.

Geographically, North America and Europe are mature markets with a high prevalence of chronic diseases and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures and a growing healthcare industry in developing economies such as China and India. The Middle East and Africa are experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure. South America is expected to see moderate growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies and a growing healthcare industry.

The regional trends are driven by factors such as population demographics, prevalence of chronic diseases, healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of advanced medical technologies. Overall, the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, advancements in ultrasound equipment, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the global ultrasound conductivity gel market.

The key players of the Global Ultrasound Conductivity Gel Market are:

AliMed Inc. (United States), Cardinal Health Inc. (United States), Chattanooga Group, Inc. (United States), Dynarex Corporation (United States), Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc. (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (United States), Parker Laboratories Inc. (United States), Phyto Performance (France), Pro Advantage (United States), Roscoe Medical, Inc. (United States), SonoSite, Inc. (United States), Spectra Medical Devices Inc. (Canada), Teleflex Incorporated (United States), Ultragel Hungary Kft (Hungary), Zyno Medical LLC (United States) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type:

• Non-Sterile Gels

• Sterile Gels

Based on Application:

• Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Clinics and Hospitals

• Other

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

