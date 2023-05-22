Drug Screening Market is expected to reach $25.3 bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the projection period

16192, COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --



Global Drug Screening Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Drug Screening Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global drug screening market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach up to USD 25.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the projection period.

Get a PDF Sample copy of Report - https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10273

Drug screening is the process of recognizing illicit and some recommended drugs in the blood, urine, and other biological samples. A drug screening process is also called the analysis and detection of performance-enhancing drugs consumed by professional athletes like steroids and HGH in order to improve stamina and performance at the time of the sport.

Market Segmentation:



The report analyses the global Drug Screening market based on Product & Services, Sample Type, End User, and Region.

Key Drivers:

The key factor boosting the growth of the market is growing drug and alcohol consumption. Drug abuse and alcohol consumption are increasing worldwide. According to the World Drug Report 2021, in 2019, an estimated 275 million people across the globe aged 15–64, or 1 in every 18 people in that age group, have used drugs at least once in the previous year. In the same year, drug use killed almost half a million people, while drug use disorders resulted in 18 million years of healthy life lost, mainly owing to opioids. Alcohol consumption has shown similar increases, with consequences witnessed in the growing incidence of impaired driving. The increasing consumption of illicit drugs & alcohol will further boost the development of drug screening products & services on the road, thereby driving the overall market growth.

Drug Screening Market segments

Drug Screening Market Overview

Drug Screening Market Executive Summary

Drug Screening Market, Premium Insights on the Market

Drug Screening Market Outlook

Drug Screening Market, by Region

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drug Screening Market

Market Competitive Landscape

Request Customization:

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10273

Key Players:



The key players studied in the global drug screening market are LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US), OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), MPD Inc. (US), Shimadzu (Japan), LifeLoc Technologies (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), Premier Biotech, Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US), Psychemedics (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory (US), American Bio Medica Corporation (US), ACM Global Laboratories (US), CareHealth America Corp (US), Sciteck, Inc. (US), Synens (France), Intoximeters (US), AccuSource (US), Cordant Health Solutions (US), Millennium Health (US).

Purchase a Copy of this research report at:

https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10273

About Global Insight Services:



Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.



New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database



Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

