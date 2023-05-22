Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market 2021 Worldwide Trends in New Research Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing road safety concerns and increasing adoption of autonomous emergency brakes are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Size – USD 17.23 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends –Stringent government regulations for road safety” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2030, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths. It has been found that around 1.25 million individuals around the world die annually due to road collisions and accidents. Autonomous emergency brakes have the capability to recognize a potential crash and trigger the braking system to retard the vehicle for collision avoidance, or as a minimum, reduce the impact.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/293

Top competitors of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market profiled in the report include:

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Continental AG

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/293

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Regional Analysis of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market

Market Overview:

The research report on the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Autonomous Emergency Brakes market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/293

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Zero Trust Security Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/zero-trust-security-solutions-market

Chip Scale Package Led Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chip-scale-package-led-market

Ozone Generation Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ozone-generation-technology-market

Patent And Trademark Renewals Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patent-and-trademark-renewals-services-market

5g Millimeter Wave Repeater Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-millimeter-wave-repeater-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.