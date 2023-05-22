At 11.4% CAGR, Flood Barrier Market Size Worth $25.2 Billion by 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by Zion Market Research

[217+ Pages Report] According ZMR, the Global Flood Barrier Market size valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 25.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2023 and 2030. The key players covered in the report are IBS Technics GmbH, PS Industries, the Flood Company, FloodBreak, US Flood Control, AWMA Water Control Solutions, Blobel Umwelttechnik, Denilco Environmental Technology, AquaFence, NoFloods, Haiyan Yawei, Muscle Wall, MM Engineering, StormMeister, HSI Services, Flood Control International., and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Flood Barrier Market By Type (Flip-Up Flood Barriers, Removable Flood Barriers, Self-Closing Flood Barriers, Drop-Down Flood Barriers, And Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flood Barrier Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 25.2 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Flood Barrier? How big is the Flood Barrier Industry?

Report Overview:

Flood barrier is a barrier that is placed at construction sites to avoiding waters from rivers, lakes, and seas from entering the residential as well as commercial and industrial buildings. In addition to this, a flood barrier is made by humans for safeguarding an area from getting flooded. Precisely, a flood barrier is a particular type of floodgate that is placed at individual buildings for preventing floodwaters from entering the building. It comprises of floodwalls & levees and its significance depends upon the location of the barrier.

There are numerous examples of flood barriers witnessed across the globe such as the Thames Barrier, which is the largest mobile flood barrier across the globe and is situated in London, the capital city of the UK. In addition to this, there are a large number of proposed flood barriers including Ike Dike and New York Harbor.

Global Flood Barrier Market Dynamics:

Rising awareness among the people staying in the vicinity of coastal areas about the key advantages of setting up flood barriers will promulgate the scope of the global flood barrier market expansion. Apart from this, the humungous popularity of cost-effective flood barrier solutions will spearhead the global market expansion. With governments favoring the surge in the number of construction ventures across the globe with an increasing population will propagate the growth of the market across the globe.

A prominent increment in investments in research activities for building novel flood barrier systems will foster flood barrier industry development. With the smart city concept gaining traction, the probability of the market expanding by leaps & bounds are high in the coming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 17.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 25.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players IBS Technics GmbH, PS Industries, the Flood Company, FloodBreak, US Flood Control, AWMA Water Control Solutions, Blobel Umwelttechnik, Denilco Environmental Technology, AquaFence, NoFloods, Haiyan Yawei, Muscle Wall, MM Engineering, StormMeister, HSI Services, and Flood Control International. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Flood Barrier Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global flood barrier market is sectored into type, application, and region.

The type segment of the flood barrier market is sub-segmented into the drop-down flood barriers segment, self-closing flood barriers segment, flip-up flood barriers segment, and others segments. Furthermore, the drop-down flood barriers segment, which contributed more than 40% of the global market revenue in 2022, is slated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast timespan. The segmental surge over 2023-2030 can be a result of beneficial features of the drop-down flood barriers such as safeguarding roller shutter entrances of doors from floods as well as protecting garage basements and storages from floods.

In terms of application, the flood barrier industry across the globe is divided into residential, commercial, and others segments. Furthermore, the commercial segment, which contributed for nearly three-fourths of the global industry revenue share in 2022, will continue to do so even during the forecast period. The segmental growth over the projected timespan can be credited to the large-scale application of flood barriers in the commercial sector that include hotels, retail shops, malls, and clinics.

The global Flood Barrier market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Flip-Up Flood Barriers

Removable Flood Barriers

Self-Closing Flood Barriers

Drop-Down Flood Barriers

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Flood Barrier market include -

IBS Technics GmbH

PS Industries

the Flood Company

FloodBreak

US Flood Control

AWMA Water Control Solutions

Blobel Umwelttechnik

Denilco Environmental Technology

AquaFence

NoFloods

Haiyan Yawei

Muscle Wall

MM Engineering

StormMeister

HSI Services

Flood Control International.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Flood Barrier market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Flood Barrier market size was valued at around US$ 17.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 25.2 billion by 2030.

The global flood barrier market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of construction projects in coastal & low-lying regions.

Based on type, the drop-down flood barriers segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the commercial segment is set to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American flood barrier market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Flood Barrier industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Flood Barrier Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Flood Barrier Industry?

What segments does the Flood Barrier Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Flood Barrier Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global flood barrier market in North America is set to register the highest gains of 11.7% in the forecasting timeline. The regional market growth over the forecasting years can be credited to an increase in the number of floods in the countries such as Canada and the U.S. owing to global warming. In addition to this, a high proportion of rainfall witnessed in a few states of the U.S. such as Florida and California have increased the demand for flood barrier technologies in the North-American sub-continent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first half of 2022, Garrison™ Flood Control, a major player in flood barriers & water diversion projects, launched a new e-commerce tool for the sale of its flood control products on the web portal. The strategic initiative is expected to elevate the scope of growth of the flood barrier market across the globe.

In the first half of 2022, Safetyflex Barriers, a global manufacturer of anti-terrorism bollards as well as barriers, introduced a new flood protection brand, which is referred to as Food Stopper, for fulfilling the end-user demand. The move is likely to prompt the demand for flood barriers in European countries such as the UK.

In the first half of 2023, Floodbase, a climate adaptation technology organization, launched a flood solution for offering protection to structures against parametric hurricanes. It also raised $12 million in a series A funding round. The move is anticipated to elevate the expansion of the flood barrier industry globally.

