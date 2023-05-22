Submit Release
Acme United Chairman and CEO Walter Johnsen to Participate in The Qatar Economic Forum

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter C. Johnsen will be a featured participant in the Qatar Economic Forum presented by Bloomberg on May 23 – 25, 2023.

Mr. Johnsen will be a panel member in the session “Unchartered Territory: Rerouting Trade Strategies and Systems” scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM AT/ 1:30 PM ET.  

The panel will examine the ways in which Russia’s war with Ukraine, the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic have fundamentally changed trade across borders by disrupting supply chains, altering sourcing strategies and shifting production. The discussion will review strategies companies are using to manage and mitigate economic and geopolitical risks and build resilience into their supply chains. It will also examine the longer-term implications of the changes for global trade.

Anchored in Doha, Qatar, The Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg convenes some of the world’s most influential financial and economic thinkers, policy makers and business leaders to prepare a blueprint for the next stage of global growth.

All Qatar Economic Forum MainStage sessions will livestream on: Twitter @BloombergLive via embedded Periscope feed.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap, and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

