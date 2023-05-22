Legion Capital Corporation Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital (OTC:LGCP), a specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, today announced that its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 via video conference.



Members of the Board and Management team will discuss the Company's most recent annual results and other general company matters.

“2022 was a solid year of growth for Legion Capital. The Florida housing and development marketplace remains strong, and Legion has continued to grow its footprint and capital base,” said Legion CEO Paul Carrazzone. “Our ability to attract new capital through our Regulation A Offering is a valuable asset for us. Legion is expanding its client pipeline and continues to see more and larger business opportunities. We look forward to sharing all Legion updates with our shareholders at the annual meeting.”

Shareholders must register prior to attending. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer systems.

Please visit the registration link below to secure your attendance.

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 10 AM EST

Registration Link: https://zurl.co/iCJu

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTC:LGCP) is a specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Representatives through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com . Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements can be found at : www.legioncapital.com/disclaimer/