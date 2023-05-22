Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,722 in the last 365 days.

Tilray Brands Chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Irwin D. Simon will participate in a fireside chat at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in New York City beginning at 11:00 am Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be hosted by Nadine Sarwat, Director & Analyst, European & American Alcoholic Beverages, North America Cannabis.  

Tilray’s Chief Financial Officer Carl Merton will also be meeting with institutional investors throughout the day. Please contact your Bernstein representative to schedule a meeting.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing products that meet the needs of mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for patients and consumers by providing a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform now supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including a comprehensive portfolio of medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, wellness products and hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For further information:

Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tilray Brands Chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more